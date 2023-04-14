A 6-year-old boy who rushed to the rescue of an elderly woman in 1996
On Friday, March 31, 2023, while picking up something at The Baytown Sun, Publisher Carol Skewes commenced to inform me about two things that might be of interest to me. She first informed me that the Lee College Librarian, Samantha Johnson was trying to get in contact with me about something and gave me her telephone number. She then commenced to tell me about this extremely polite elderly Black woman who wanted to see if she could get The Baytown Sun to re-run an article that had previously ran on its front page on Wednesday, March 27, 1996.
This elderly woman wanted to know if she could get this article re-published on the front page again. She was told, The Baytown Sun normally doesn’t re-run previously published articles/stories, especially on its front page. However, Skewes did tell her she would be happy to give me her name, telephone number and a copy of the original newspaper article, “Curious boy rushes to elderly woman’s rescue” written by Jason Moore. This article was written about her deceased grandson, Donché Janaul Webb, when he was six years old. Skewes told her she would be happy to see if I would be interested (my choice) in doing something pertaining to her request. After reading the original article, I immediately contacted Dessie Shepherd to get a clear understanding of what she wanted done. I then told her I couldn’t re-write the original article, however, I would be willing to do something that would run in one of my columns pertaining to her 6-year-old grandson rescuing an 89-year-old woman in in the once all-Black community of Oakwood Addition of Baytown. A big smile immediately appeared on Shepherd’s face and she was happy with what I had agreed to do for her. Seeing that big smile on her face made my day.
When Donché was about six years old and was living with his grandmother, Dessie Shepherd, there was an elderly neighbor, Miss Lilly Bradley (age 89) who lived across the street from them. Miss Lilly was well known for being the neighborhood watch dog and patrolled the neighborhood outside her home located at the corner of Martin Luther King Street and Bookertee Street. She was known to often call the police department to report suspicious people or crimes being done in the community. She was that little old lady who called the police constantly for years and years.
Officer Steve Adams, who frequently responded to her many calls, mentioned that they were afraid someone would do something to her, but thanks to Almighty God, that never happened. I was told Miss Lilly was given a badge and gun with no bullets. I really don’t know if she purchased any bullets for that gun or not.
On a Tuesday morning while little Donché was getting ready to catch the school bus, he noticed that Miss Lilly was nowhere to be seen. His immediate thought was something is wrong because, he later told his grandmother, “Miss Lilly is always on her front porch watching me as I board the 8 a.m. school bus that takes me to my first-grade class at St. Joseph Elementary School.”
So, when Donché noticed that Miss Lilly wasn’t anywhere to be seen, he quickly decided to check her house. That was when he heard “someone crying and saying oh… oh.” When he looked through the window, he saw Miss Lilly struggling on the floor next to the front door. It was later discovered that she had fallen while trying to move some space heaters and could not get up. The more she tried to get up, the more things fell on top of her, making it harder to move.
Due to this little boy’s quick thinking, he immediately ran to his grandmother’s house for help.
On that particular Tuesday morning, Miss Lilly couldn’t call 9-1-1 for herself, because she was stuck lying on the floor under a pile of mops, her walking cane and other things, and she had sustained some bruised ribs.
Because the police had helped her fortify her home over the years, it was practically impossible to break in through the steel bars on her windows and the steel braced doors. When Donché and his grandmother finally got the door open, with a little help from Miss Lilly using her cane to help remove the steel door brace, they found her on the floor moaning in pain. If not for this little boy and his grandmother, this 89 year old woman could have been on the floor all day, perhaps longer.
Because Donché acted so heroically, the Baytown Police Department awarded him with a plaque. The officer who surprised him at his house with this award, Officer Steve Adams, said it all, “We are proud of you… Good job…”
When asked what he had done that morning, Donché thought for a moment and smiled. He said “I made a 100 on my spelling test.” The officer again said, “Good job Donché.”
Donché was born August 24, 1989 in Waco to Lester Webb and Vanessa Lee. He was raised by his father, stepmother Natasha Webb, his grandmother Dessie Shepherd, his Paw Paw Wilbert Shepherd and his “fat daddy” Luther James Webb.
Referring to a popular African proverb “It takes a village to raise a child”, little Donché was indeed raised by a village. I’m one of those individuals who was raised in the once all-Black community of McNair, so I too believe it takes a village to raise a child and truly believe that an entire community of people is needed and must provide for and interact positively with children for those children to experience and grow up in a safe and healthy environment. Even though this story is basically about the heroism of the 6-year-old Donché, Miss Lilly definitely deserves “kudos” for being the community of Oakwood Addition’s “Watch Dog”. We need more men and women like Miss Lilly in our communities today watching over our precious children.
Donché attended and graduated from Crosby High School. While in high school he was a member of the high school track and field team.
At a young age, Donché confessed his life to Christ. His favorite saying was “It’s not how you go, it’s how you live. Put God first at all times and live each day like it’s your last. Tomorrow isn’t always promised.”
Donché had a smile that would win anyone over, eyes that would charm you and a heart of gold. He was a beloved son, grandson, nephew, cousin, uncle, father and real friend. A positive impression was left with whomever he came into contact with.
Donché was called home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, Dec. 19, 2014 at the young age of 25 years old. He was killed (stabbed with a knife) in La Porte, when a man tried to rob him. That individual was convicted of murder and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.
He left to cherish memories of time well spent with his parents Vanessa Lee and Natasha and Lester Webb; grandparents Wilbert and Dessie Shepherd, Luther Webb and Albert and Martha Henley; his “sister in spirit” and aunt Santrice Shepherd; his sisters Yuiesha Davis, Ashley McCoy and Shaya Lee; his “sister in spirit” and cousin Nakisha Snell; his brothers Kenneth Bowen and Gabriel Henley; his daughter ArRhianna Webb; his “bonus child” Mihunique William; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
At the time of his demise, he was preceded in death by his grandmother Charlie Bell Lee; aunts Ophelia Lewis, Dorothy Dixon, Edna May and Gloria Washington; cousins Ike May Jr. and Sonjia May. Funeral services for Donché were held on Monday, Dec. 29, 2014 at Walker Funeral Home, located at 734 FM 1942 Road in Crosby. Interment was held at Barrett Station Evergreen Cemetery located at 523 Barrett Road.
J. Warren Singleton is a local historian and resident of Baytown.
