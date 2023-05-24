 Skip to main content
GREATER BAYTOWN

Improving health through access to, and knowledge of, nutritious foods

Food insecurity, the inability to access sufficient and nutritious food for an active, healthy life, isn’t just a problem in underdeveloped countries. In Texas, 13.3% of households were unable to provide adequate food for one or more household members due to lack of resources between 2018 and 2020. This is below the national average of 10.7%, according to America’s Health Rankings’ recently released 2022 report.  

There is increasing evidence that food insecurity is associated with chronic health conditions, including: diabetes, hypertension, asthma, arthritis, chronic bronchitis, and emphysema, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).  This link may be particularly strong among adults 50 or older, who are at a higher risk of chronic conditions than younger adults.  

An error occurred