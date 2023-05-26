IMPACT Anchor Club officers thank Elizabeth Al-Omairi for her dedication as the Anchor sponsor. Pictured, from left, are Delyla Mayfield, president elect; Makayah Kellum-Rivera, president; Lauren Davis, secretary; Natalie Martinez, treasurer; Al-Omairi, sponsor; Jovani Arellano, director and Naomi Medrano, director.
The IMPACT Anchor Club held its end of the year banquet recently in the IMPACT Early College High School cafeteria. Guests included Anchor Club members; parents; Dr. Helen Becker, assistant principal/academic dean and Pilot Club members Carol Badillo, president; Judy Wheat, past president and Susan Passmore, Anchor liaison. Luna’s Mexican Restaurant catered the event.
Anchor officers are Makayah Kellum-Rivera, president; Delyla Mayfield, president elect; Lauren Davis, secretary; Natalie Martinez, treasurer; Naomi Medrano, director and Jovani Arellano, director. Other members include Janie Alcantar, Paris Almaraz Loera, Adrian Alvarado, Aram Alvarez Vega, Jordan Berger, Marques Betancourt, Amelia Bucio, Jennifer Carreno, Seany Chavez, Rebecca Currie, Adriana DeHoyos, Roberto Del Rio, Caris Gray, Tiffanie Herrera, Aimee Lee, Sanaa Murray, Kelis Perez, Carleigh Ramirez, Lissette Ramos-Lerma, Elliot Villagomez and Lawreenbelle Yuipco.
Seniors Natalie Martinez, Naomi Medrano and Adriana De Hoyos (not present) received a gift card from the Pilot Club. Martinez also received the Texas District Anchor Scholarship for $500, Baytown Pilot Club Scholarship for $1,000 and the IMPACT Anchor awarded her a $200 scholarship. Medrano was awarded a $500 scholarship from the Anchor Club. Delyla Mayfield, Makayah Rivera, Lauren Davis and Jovani Arellano received $200 Anchor scholarships.
Elizabeth Al-Omairi, Anchor sponsor, announced her decision to step down, since she is working on her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree along with teaching. Anchor members and Pilot Club members presented her with a gift and thanked her for all her dedication and hard work.
Al-Omairi also was selected as the Texas District Anchor Advisor of the Year.
Al-Omairi introduced Crystal Grabill, college and career readiness counselor, who will take over the Anchor Club. Grabill received gifts from the Anchor Club and Pilot Club.
“We appreciate all that Mrs. Al-Omairi has done in establishing the Anchor Club and helping the Anchors realize the importance of giving back to the community,” said Susan Passmore, Anchor liaison for the Pilot Club of Baytown. “The Anchors have won numerous awards and participated in diverse service projects, including helping with our Alzheimer’s Walk and serving at the Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Camps.
We look forward to working with Mrs. Grabill, continuing the momentum the club has established through the past five years.”
The IMPACT Anchor Club was chartered in October 2018 and is affiliated with Anchor Club International, which was established in 1952 in Macon, GA. There are more than 200 Anchor Clubs with over 6,000 youth members in the United States, The Bahamas and Japan. Anchor Clubs strive to instill altruism, noble purpose, citizenship, honor, open-mindedness and responsibility in their youth members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.