The IMPACT Anchor Club held its end of the year banquet recently in the IMPACT Early College High School cafeteria. Guests included Anchor Club members; parents; Dr. Helen Becker, assistant principal/academic dean and Pilot Club members Carol Badillo, president; Judy Wheat, past president and Susan Passmore, Anchor liaison. Luna’s Mexican Restaurant catered the event.

Anchor officers are Makayah Kellum-Rivera, president; Delyla Mayfield, president elect; Lauren Davis, secretary; Natalie Martinez, treasurer; Naomi Medrano, director and Jovani Arellano, director. Other members include Janie Alcantar, Paris Almaraz Loera, Adrian Alvarado, Aram Alvarez Vega, Jordan Berger, Marques Betancourt, Amelia Bucio, Jennifer Carreno, Seany Chavez, Rebecca Currie, Adriana DeHoyos, Roberto Del Rio, Caris Gray, Tiffanie Herrera, Aimee Lee, Sanaa Murray, Kelis Perez, Carleigh Ramirez, Lissette Ramos-Lerma, Elliot Villagomez and Lawreenbelle Yuipco.

