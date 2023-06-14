The hurricane season has begun and September marks Hurricane Ike’s 15th anniversary.
One of the most deadly and most powerful hurricanes in Texas history, Category 2 Hurricane Ike landed in Galveston on Sept. 13. Hurricane Ike damaged many areas around the Gulf Coast, including Chambers County.
This hurricane caused over $38 billion in damage and killed 84 people in Texas. Recovery and reconstruction took time and effort. As a result, infrastructure had to be rebuilt, power had to be restored and homes and businesses had to be rebuilt.
Storm surges were highest in Chambers County. The Bolivar Peninsula experienced simulated storm surges of 13 to 17 feet and Chambers County experienced storm surges of over 16 feet. There was a 15 to 17 mile surge across Chambers County, damaging pastures and crops, killing grasses and plants and inundating water sources.
Chambers County Judge Jimmy Sylvia recently discussed the 15th anniversary of Hurricane Ike.
His role at the time of Hurricane Ike was that of County Judge, and as such, he was the Emergency Management Director for Chambers County. Numerous people depended on Sylvia for guidance in emergency situations of all kinds, which was a huge responsibility.
Sylvia recalls his experience as being hands-on and heavily involved with all aspects of Hurricane Ike. He said it involved everything from the start of the hurricane to the ending. From evacuating the county to removing and clearing millions of cubic yards of debris from landowners’ property.
After this horrific hurricane, Chambers County is better prepared now than it was back then, with more experienced and diversified staff, including disaster recovery experts. Sylvia says they now have numerous pre-disaster contracts for debris removal, shelter operations, equipment rental, fuel and other needs in case of a hurricane.
One more updated department is the Public Health Department, which provides mass care services for the people living in Chambers County.
Sylvia mentions that a resource to use in case of a hurricane or any emergency is to sign up for ChambersWarns, a notification system that sends residents phone calls and texts regarding an emergency. The registration process is easy and can be completed online at www.co.chambers.tx.us by clicking the Emergency Management Department icon. You will then see a ChambersWarns emblem that you can click on to sign up.
In light of the 15th anniversary of Hurricane Ike and the beginning of hurricane season, Sylvia recommends that all of Chambers County prepare and have a plan if a hurricane happens.
To prepare their families, residents need to act. When disaster strikes, counties and cities want to do their best to provide for everyone, but it often affects many jurisdictions besides our own.
There will be a shortage of resources for a while as a result. Residents are advised to stock up on bottled water and food to last at least three days in case of power outages. Sylvia said the county will do everything it can to help, but residents need to prepare.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.