I found an item I’ve been searching for

This column comes on the heels of my recent trip to Biloxi. We went there to see my son graduate from technical school at Keesler Air Force Base. It was wonderful to see him complete that next step. As always when I travel, if there’s a way, I find a local thrift shop and have a look.
Most people who love thrifting have a few items on their list of things they hope to find one day. On this trip, I found one of them. My niece sent me a link a while back to a Facebook group called “Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds That Just Need To Be Shared.” She said she loved seeing what people find and thought I would, too. I really have, and that’s where I first saw these adorable, anthropomorphic fish that hung on many bathroom walls in the ‘60s. The comments were filled with others who either had them in the past, remembered them from their grandparents’ homes or couldn’t wait to find some for themselves. I was in the latter group, so I was thrilled to see three of them on a shelf in a charity thrift shop in Ocean Springs, Mississippi. At $2.99 each, I couldn’t get them in my cart fast enough. With a little touch-up here and there, they’ll be so cute on my guest bathroom wall.
Chalkware, I learned a couple of years ago, was popular from the ‘40s to ‘60s and was usually plaster of Paris or gypsum, sculpted or molded and then painted. It was first used from the late 1800s to the early 1900s for figurines and such. Its later use was often for wall art and decorative lamps. The material is heavy and can be quite fragile.
About a year ago, I came across a fantastic decorative lamp made of chalkware and signed by a designer named Du Barry. I was in love with the shape and design, and even found the perfect shade for it at the same store. It was very heavy and clearly a wonderful ‘60s design. After some research, I learned that it was worth no less than $400 and possibly up to $1,000. I paid $8 for it. Sadly, just a few months after I added it to my living room, my daughter’s dog squeezed behind the end table, got hung up on the cord and pulled the lamp down. It shattered into many pieces. That table has been without a lamp ever since, while I hunt for a new one that makes me as happy as that one did.
Well, enough of that sad story. I found the fish I was looking for on our trip and also an adorable sterling silver frog pin with green eyes. The hunt continues.
See all of the great articles and photos in Greater Baytown's June issue!
I also found the most adorable 1960s Neiman Marcus front-zip dress the other day. As I’ve said before, some of my finds I keep, some I share and others I resell. This dress will be for resale. I don’t normally pick up clothes for that, but sometimes something grabs me and I just want to see how it will do. I’ll let you know about this one, if or when it sells. Vintage clothing has a strong market these days.
I would love to hear from any of you who’ve found some treasures of your own. Happy thrifting!
Patsy Oliver is a Texas native who currently lives in Crosby. She’s been treasure hunting for the past 30 years. She can be reached at PatsysTreasureHunt@gmail.com. Be to check out her newest finds in next month’s edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.