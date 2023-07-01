 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GREATER BAYTOWN
Patsy's Treasure Hunt

I found an item I’ve been searching for

  • 0
patsys treasure hunt banner-01.png

This column comes on the heels of my recent trip to Biloxi. We went there to see my son graduate from technical school at Keesler Air Force Base. It was wonderful to see him complete that next step. As always when I travel, if there’s a way, I find a local thrift shop and have a look. 

Most people who love thrifting have a few items on their list of things they hope to find one day. On this trip, I found one of them. My niece sent me a link a while back to a Facebook group called “Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds That Just Need To Be Shared.” She said she loved seeing what people find and thought I would, too. I really have, and that’s where I first saw these adorable, anthropomorphic fish that hung on many bathroom walls in the ‘60s. The comments were filled with others who either had them in the past, remembered them from their grandparents’ homes or couldn’t wait to find some for themselves. I was in the latter group, so I was thrilled to see three of them on a shelf in a charity thrift shop in Ocean Springs, Mississippi. At $2.99 each, I couldn’t get them in my cart fast enough. With a little touch-up here and there, they’ll be so cute on my guest bathroom wall. 

20230515_094155web.jpg

I was thrilled to find these three chalkware fish for my bathroom wall while thrifting in Mississippi.
Screenshot_20230515_095011_PhotosWEB.jpg

This wonderful, vintage, chalkware lamp was signed Du Barry. Sadly, it was broken, but I absolutely loved it.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred