Hyatt ribbon cutting

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the much-anticipated Hyatt Regency Baytown-Houston on Bayland Island. The hotel also features a convention center. Many local dignitaries and hotel representatives were on-hand for Thursday’s ceremony, which served as an official opening of the hotel.

 Photo by Chris Cody, c2pix Photography

One of the first sites drivers see once they cross The Fred Hartman Bridge is Bayland Island. From now on, they will also be casting their eyes on the Hyatt Regency Baytown-Houston.

The much-anticipated hotel and convention center is now open for business. A special ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday under a pleasant blue sky with very few clouds.

