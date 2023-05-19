A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the much-anticipated Hyatt Regency Baytown-Houston on Bayland Island. The hotel also features a convention center. Many local dignitaries and hotel representatives were on-hand for Thursday’s ceremony, which served as an official opening of the hotel.
One of the first sites drivers see once they cross The Fred Hartman Bridge is Bayland Island. From now on, they will also be casting their eyes on the Hyatt Regency Baytown-Houston.
The much-anticipated hotel and convention center is now open for business. A special ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday under a pleasant blue sky with very few clouds.
Alexander Dantes, Hyatt Regency Baytown-Houston general manager, spoke to the crowd of dignitaries that gathered for the event.
“I’ve been on this project since July and to see where it has come from today, I know a lot of work has been done, and a lot of work my team has done and I hope you are happy with the product and we are happy to be a part of the community,” Dantes said. “Welcome to Hyatt Regency Baytown-Houston.”
Dantes’ words were met with applause from the crowd.
After a few speeches, there was a champagne toast in the hotel’s divisible 12,000-square-foot main ballroom, putting a proper cap on an enjoyable morning.
The hotel is Baytown’s only full-service waterfront hotel, with 208 modern guestrooms and over 18,000 square feet of versatile meeting and event space. Located near the entranceway of the Houston Ship Channel and 20 minutes away from Houston destinations, such as NASA’s Space Center Houston and the Kemah Boardwalk, the hotel provides a good starting point for anyone interested in exploring the area. It is also an easy drive to the nearby Baytown Nature Center, where you can enjoy bird watching, fishing, and hikes through the local marshland.
Aside from having 208 rooms, including seven suites, in the seven-story hotel, there is a 1,125-square-foot Presidential Suite with waterfront views and modern amenities.
The hotel boasts contemporary accommodations with natural wood accents and tall windows with views of the Houston Ship Channel, adjacent marina and iconic Fred Hartman suspension bridge. They also provide plenty of natural light.
There is no shortage of food options in the hotel. There is the Dining Anchor & Hearth Woodfired Kitchen, the hotel’s full-service restaurant, which features an exposed kitchen with classic American dishes and lots of breakfast, lunch and dinner choices. In the Bayland Lounge, the hotel’s open-concept lobby bar, help yourself to some creative cocktails, bar bites and look out one of the huge windows to see one of the nation’s busiest shipping channels. In addition, the hotel features a 24-hour market with a variety of to-go snacks and drinks, so you will not go hungry or thirsty.
If you want to host a meeting at the hotel, the 12,000-square-foot ballroom can hold up to 1,200 attendees, making it perfect for conferences, galas or weddings. There is a total of 18,000 square feet of meeting space, so if you need smaller accommodations, the hotel has what you need.
If you like to stay healthy while at the hotel, try the 24-hour fitness center, which features state-of-the-art cardio machines, free weights and modern equipment. There is also an impressive lounge pool and the hotel is dog-friendly with a 48-hour reservation notice required.
