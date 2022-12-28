Hurts, realignment top 2022 area stories

The top Baytown sports stories in 2022 didn’t take place in the Baytown area, but they definitely affected the local sports scene.
The University Interscholastic League honchos in Austin came up with the 2022-2024 biennial realignment plan that put all three Goose Creek CISD in the same district with neighbors Barbers Hill and Crosby.
And it’s in Philadelphia, P-A where a kid who grew up in Baytown – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts -- is being touted as a frontrunner for the Most Valuable Player award in the National Football League as the year ends.
Those two stories are 1A and 1B in a Top Ten list of sports stories for 2022 as compiled by members of The Baytown Sun Sports Staff. Numbers 6-10 were revealed in The Sun’s Dec. 27 issue. As was the case in the first installment, some honorable mentions will be included at the bottom of this article.
1a. In football district 8-5A-Division 1 and 17-5A for everything else, many of the sports teams in the Goose Creek (Baytown) school district were playing against either Barbers Hill or Crosby for the first time and no one had to fight Friendswood for a district title.
Football competition turned into a nine-week dogfight, with Barbers Hill and Crosby making the playoffs with second- and fourth-place finishes. Baytown’s three Class 5A schools – Lee, Sterling and Goose Creek Memorial – missed the playoffs.
While Crosby was clobbered by No. 1-ranked Longview in bidistrict, Barbers Hill easily reached the second round, where it fell, 35-17, to a fourth-quarter scoring flurry by No. 2 Mansfield Timberview.
1b. Hurts, 24, spent much of his early days tagging along with his father, a longtime assistant coach at Baytown Lee, before Averion Hurts moved to Channelview High, taking his two sons with him.
From Channelview, Jalen Hurts’ career took him to Alabama, where he earned a national championship ring, then Oklahoma and finally to Philadelphia. At 13-2, his Eagles have the best record in the NFL and his ability to run and pass has gotten much of the credit.
3. Sterling senior Cameron Chin ran down favorite Eric Hemphill of Brenham in the final 100 meters to win the Texas Class 5A 400-meter sprint championship in May. He finished in 47.05 seconds, shattering his two-week-old school record of 47.86 and winning the Sterling boys’ first state track medal since 2007.
4. Lee College men’s basketball team earned its second-ever trip to NJCAA nationals in Hutchinson, Kansas, by finishing second to No 3-ranked Kilgore in a very competitive Region 14 tournament.
The team had to sweat out its at-large selection and earned a spot as the No. 18-seed in the 24-team tournament. Snow College of Utah, the No. 15 seed, won the first-round matchup at nationals.
5. Baytown Christian Academy used a high-scoring offense to win 12 straight on the field and technically, a 13th win on a forfeit. But the Bulldogs’ quest for a third six-man football championship went amok in a scoreless fourth quarter in the state semifinals.
Honorable mentions include:
• Barbers Hill volleyball winning 40 matches. The Eagles were ranked No. 1 in the state before falling to illness and district foe Nederland in a meaningless league finale. Playoff wins came over Galveston Ball and Richmond Foster before Manvel beat them in the regional quarterfinals.
• Sophia Simpson, a freshman from Barbers Hill, pitched a no-hitter for the University of Texas in an 8-0 win over UTSA on Feb. 27, striking out 12 batters. She pitched in 16 games for the national champion runnersup, logging 105 strikeouts in 86.1 innings pitched.
• Goose Creek CISD renamed two sports sites for longtime successful coaches: the girls gym was named the Nadine Horne gymnasium in honor of the late volleyball coach; and the football auxiliary field was named Al Dennis Field to honor the coach who led the Rangers to the 1972 state football title game.
• The Lee Ganders didn’t make the football playoffs but were the only 8-5A-1 team to beat district champion Port Arthur Lincoln. The Ganders had Division 2 enrollment but played up in Division 1 with Sterling and Goose Creek Memorial.
