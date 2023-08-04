Goose Creek CISD announced its policy today for providing free and reduced-price meals for children served under the attached current income eligibility guidelines. Each school/site or the central office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by anyone on request.

Starting on 08/01/2023, GCCISD will begin distributing letters to the households of the children in Goose Creek CISD about eligibility benefits and any actions households need to take to apply for these benefits. Applications also are available at 2610 N. Alexander Dr. Baytown, Texas 77521. 

