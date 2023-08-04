Goose Creek CISD announced its policy today for providing free and reduced-price meals for children served under the attached current income eligibility guidelines. Each school/site or the central office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by anyone on request.
Starting on 08/01/2023, GCCISD will begin distributing letters to the households of the children in Goose Creek CISD about eligibility benefits and any actions households need to take to apply for these benefits. Applications also are available at 2610 N. Alexander Dr. Baytown, Texas 77521.
Criteria for Free and Reduced-Price Meal Benefits
The following criteria will be used to determine a child’s eligibility for free or reduced-price meal benefits:
Income
1. Household income that is at or below the income eligibility levels.
Categorical (Automatic) Eligibility
2. Households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF); or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR).
Program Participant
3. The child’s status as a foster child, homeless, runaway, migrant, or displaced by a declared disaster.
4. The child’s enrollment in Head Start or Even Start.
Income Eligibility
For those households that qualify for free or reduced-price meals based on income, an adult in the household must complete an application for free and reduced-price meals and return it to GCCISD Nutrition Services Department at 2610 N. Alexander Drive Baytown, Texas 77521.Those individuals filling out the application will need to provide the following information:
1. Names of all household members.
2. Amount, frequency and source of current income for each household member.
3. Last 4 digits of the Social Security number of the adult household member who signs the application or, if the adult does not have a social security number, check the box for “No Social Security number.”
4. The signature of an adult household member attesting that the information provided is correct.
Categorical or Program Eligibility
GCCISD is working with local agencies to identify all children who are categorically and program eligible. GCCISD will notify the households of these children that they do not need to complete an application. Any household that does not receive a letter and feels it should contact GCCISD Nutrition Services Department at 2610 N. Alexander Drive Baytown, Texas 77521. Any household that wishes to decline benefits should also contact GCCISD Nutrition Services Department. Applications may be submitted anytime during the school year. The information provided by households on the application will be used for the purpose of determining eligibility. Applications may also be verified by the school officials at any time during the school year.
Determining Eligibility
Under the provisions of the free and reduced-price meal policy, Nora Rocha will review applications and determine eligibility. Households or guardians dissatisfied with the Reviewing Official’s eligibility determination may wish to discuss the decision with the Reviewing Official on an informal basis. Households wishing to make a formal appeal for a hearing on the decision may make a request either orally or in writing to Dr. Anthony Price, 281-707-3870, GCCISD Nutrition Services Department, at 2610 N. Alexander Drive in Baytown.
Unexpected Circumstances
If a household member becomes unemployed or if the household size increases, the household should contact the school. Such changes may make the children of the household eligible for benefits if the household’s income falls at or below the attached current income eligibility guidelines.
For additional information, please contact the following person: Nora Rocha at 281-240-4640.
