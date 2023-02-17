Contrary to reports from other media, the emergency room at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital never closed today. Ambulance traffic was temporarily diverted.
The official statement from Daniel Brown of Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital is:
"The Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital’s Emergency Department received a patient from EMS with a suspected HAZMAT exposure. In coordination with Baytown Fire Department and its HAZMAT team the hospital diverted ambulance traffic and closely monitored access for all visitors to the emergency room to ensure their safety. The emergency room did not close. After investigating, the Baytown Fire Department and HAZMAT team have cleared the emergency room to resume normal operations. Any additional questions should be referred to the Baytown Fire Department."
ExxonMobil's spokesperson Aaron Stryk said, "We are sad to report that an employee passed away at our Baytown facility today. Initial reports from the fire department indicate that the cause of death was a cardiac arrest.
We extend our deepest sympathy to the employee’s family, friends and coworkers. We express our heartfelt gratitude to the City of Baytown emergency responders and Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital medical personnel who treated the employee."
"Through industry-proven testing and detection methods, we have confirmed no chemical exposure occurred to the deceased employee or medical responders. We have also concluded that the employee’s death was a result of a personal medical condition," Connie Tilton of ExxonMobil added.
