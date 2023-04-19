It was 75 years ago that the Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital opened its doors to provide innovative, modern medical care to area residents and that vision has not changed a bit in the decades since.
At a special ceremony Tuesday, workers at the hospital gathered to reflect on its history and share stories about how the hospital has helped the local community with specialized care from trained professionals.
David Bernard, Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital CEO, thanked everyone for attending the ceremony and offered his gratitude and thanks for their service and commitment to the community for so many years.
“From our humble beginnings, Houston Methodist Baytown has been a centerpiece of the Baytown community, and a beacon of hope and healing to countless individuals and families,” Bernard said. “Much more than a hospital, our people - strong in faith and driven by our values - define the very heart and soul of Houston Methodist Baytown.
It is only through your hard work, determination and pursuit of excellence that we realize the vision of our founders as one of the top complex care medical centers in the country today.”
Bernard said the history of our hospital is truly special.
“In the early 1940s, seven men gathered from the ‘Tri-Cities’ - which comprised Baytown, Goose Creek and Pelly - to discuss their community’s future. Together, John M. Kilgore, C.I. Fortinberry, Hugh Echols Jr., Joe Reid, Robert Matherne, Gordon L. Farned and Thomas W. Moore devised the idea for a sanitarium to open in the Tri-City area. They envisioned a modern building to serve their community well into the future and dedicated in memory of the young men and women from East Harris County who fought and died in (World War II).”
Barnard said the men moved quickly and within months, local physicians, community leaders and executives from the then-Humble Oil and Refining Company – which was the largest employer in the area at the time - had expressed their enthusiasm and support. Bernard added that with an initial $500,000 gift from Humble Oil, the San Jacinto Memorial Hospital was granted a state charter in December 1944. In May 1945, Bernard said the Price Pruett estate was purchased for $36,000.
“The 11-acre, triangular, grassy field backed up to Goose Creek and was just off the new Decker Drive highway that stretched to Houston,” he said. “After a brief search, Kenneth Franzheim of Houston and Lowell Lammers of Baytown were selected as architects to realize the board’s vision for an ultra-modern hospital with 100 beds that would ‘render the utmost in health service.’”
Bernard said the initial plans were presented to the board in July, revealing a three-story building with 99 patient beds, three parking lots, an ambulance entrance, two emergency operating rooms and four surgical operating rooms.
“With capacity for a fourth story, the structure was planned for ‘future growth of at least 15 years,’” Bernard said.
The first spade of dirt was lifted on October 7, 1946, by John Kilgore in the presence of board members and local community leaders present to “witness history in the making,” Bernard said.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held April 18, 1948.
“Have we really changed in the last 75 years?” Bernard asked. “Seventy-five years ago today, we opened the doors to our first state-of-the-art facility with less than 100 beds, 35 doctors, a small staff and started doing God’s work. Today, we stand proud with more than 320 hospital rooms, operating rooms, multiple outpatient locations, medical office buildings, and over 2,000 employees and nearly 1,000 physicians who provided care to more than 300,000 members of our community.”
Bernard said there is a new chapter in the hospital’s history – the opening of Unity Tower, which he said increases capacity and infrastructure to continue the hospital’s mission and enhance its ability to serve our community and the growing demands of Baytown, east Harris, Liberty and Chambers counties.
“Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital has been an icon in the Baytown community since it was first built on Decker Drive and to this day serves as an integral part of our community - improving quality of life and promoting health and safety to all living in our area. And we are well positioned to continue leading medicine in Baytown,” Bernard said.
Dr. Shawn Tittle, chief medical officer and thoracic surgeon, spoke briefly, saying health care is the ultimate expression of care for another person’s wellbeing.
“This hospital has given care, hope and life for 75 years,” Tittle said. “Our medical staff has grown and is leading medicine here and continually further improving the delivery of care to our neighbors. I could not be more proud to be a part of this. I firmly believe that I, and this medical staff knows it is better in Baytown and I commit to you that we will continue to build the foundations for the next generation of providers to make our next 75 years even better.”
Gilbert Santana, the hospital’s Board of Trustee chair, recognized those who have worked in the hospital all of the past years.
“We heard all of the intuitional achievements since those men came together, and all accolades that have been accomplished,” Santana said. “What I can say is that none of that could have happened without the folks who were working at the hospital all of those years and still are today. Whether you have been here for 45 years or for one week, thank you. Thank you every one of you for taking your God-given talents and bringing them into Houston Methodist Baytown to serve our community.”
Some longtime employees of the hospital also shared some thoughts about why they have stayed working there for so long. One was Gail Lumus, director of laboratory services. Lumus has worked for the hospital for 35 years.
“It has been wonderful to work with such a community of healthcare givers that care for the patients and cared for this facility,” Lumus said. “It is a privilege and honor to be here. That is what kept me here, the excitement and growth and innovation that has led to where we are today.”
Rita Rull, medical technologist specialist laboratory services, a 44-year employee, said she enjoyed the changes made over the years.
“I enjoy the people and there a lot of longevity in the laboratory and lot of technology that is changing,” Rull said.
Dorothy Terry, director of nursing critical care services, has been at the hospital for 37 years. She said she still has her original name badge.
“We have a great staff and it is a wonderful facility,” Terry said.
Ester Andrew, team lead, telemetry services, is the hospital’s longest-tenured employee at 45 years.
“We are a family here and we love each other,” Andrew said. “The reason I stayed so long is because I enjoy my job and work for the best hospital in the country.”
Board member Gary Schmidt said the celebration reflects how dynamic the hospital has been over its lifetime.
“It started from a very small hospital and it has continued to grow. The leadership and the people that have worked here have made it a wonderful place,” Schmidt said.
Board member Tommy Clements said the hospital had established its importance in the community.
“One of the things we need to continue to remember about the history of the hospital itself is that the care for the neighbor is the most important thing,” Clemens said. “We have a local hospital that is right here at our front door that cares for the people of Baytown and the surrounding community on a very consistent with excellence. And the innovation they have been bringing over the years. You think about the innovation that has happened over the past 75 years, and that Houston Methodist Baytown is committed to innovation in the years to come. It is an exciting time.”
