It was 75 years ago that the Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital opened its doors to provide innovative, modern medical care to area residents and that vision has not changed a bit in the decades since. 

At a special ceremony Tuesday, workers at the hospital gathered to reflect on its history and share stories about how the hospital has helped the local community with specialized care from trained professionals. 

Decades of service

Featured speakers were, from left: Ester Andrew, team lead with Telemetry Services (45 years); Rita Rull, medical technologist specialist in Laboratory Services (44 years); Dorothy Terry, nursing director of Critical Care Services (38 years); and Gail Lumus, director of Laboratory Services (35 years)
Pete Alfaro, Chaplain George Colon, CEO David Bernard, Laurie Terry
Serving the 75th year birthday cake
Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital CEO David Bernard
George Colon, Director, Spiritual Care & Values Integration
Shawn Tittle, M.D.
Gail Lumus, Rita Rull
Gilbert Santana, Hospital Board Chair
George Colon, Trustee Wayne Baldwin
Reilly Pavilion was filled with hospital staff members
Dorothy Terry, Ester Andrew have combined for 82 years at hospital

