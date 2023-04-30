Hot hitting, pitching lifts Eagles to area round By Mark Kramer mark.kramer@baytownsun.com Apr 30, 2023 Apr 30, 2023 Updated 10 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Barbers Hill pitcher Hailey Nutter had a stellar outing in the pitchers’ circle, earning the win and limiting Angleton to four hits. It was a chilly, windy day for softball in the deciding game of Barbers Hill's three-game series with Angleton on Saturday at the Deer Park ISD Softball Complex.However, the Eagles' bats were anything but cold.Barbers Hill was hot at the plate, led by a 15-hit attack and a seven-run third inning that was too much for Angleton to overcome as the Eagles run-ruled the Lady Wildcats 13-3 in six innings.Eagles' pitcher Hailey Nutter had the hot hand as well with a stellar outing in the pitchers' circle, earning the win and limiting Angleton to four hits.The win also signified a comeback by Barbers Hill, who dropped game one 2-1 in Angleton, but bounced back at home on Friday with a 6-2 victory to force the final game.Barbers Hill (36-3) has won 18 of their last 19 games and now advances to the area round to face Fulshear at a time and site to be determined.Further updates to come online and in Tuesday's Baytown Sun. 