Front row from lefft: Kelli Rollo, Will Carter, Matt Trail, Danny Campbell, Jade Price, Natasha Downing, Ray’Yuri Williams, Karla Garcia, Claudia Garcia, Kourtney Bonzo; Second row from left, Amy Shipley, Ashley Crianza, Kara Cottrell, Nicholas Sims, Bethany Warner, Leah Abbate, Anna Espinoza, Mallory Lindon, Francesca Linder, Jina Faith; Back row from left: Audra Rincon, Enrique Buenrostro, Dacia Nieto, Brandie Barriga, Marlene Ochoa, Lauren Kight, Lauren Siple, Dr. Candace Southall-Burkhalter, Dr. Todd Adkins, Dr. Emma Edwards, Natalie Gayden, Dr. Tanseem Abouelseoud, Kevin Powell, Rachael McAllister and Coach James Russell Bundage. Not pictured are: Jocelyn Aguirre, Ashley Halbert Ainsworth, Krista Huff-Lindsey, Samantha Humphrey, Christopher Krigar, Dr. Tara Marshall, Chaz Thibodeaux, Jennifer Valentine-Cerda and Juliette Walsh.
The Baytown Sun is pleased to present the 44 under 40 Class of 2023. Each year we ask the community to nominate young professionals who are making significant and impressive contributions to the community in which they live. When selected, we ask the nominees to tell us a little about themselves, the work they do and we include a few fun questions about their journey.
A celebration luncheon was held May 11 at Baytown Community Center with many inspiring stories, awards, photos and gift bags made possible by many generous sponsors.
The sheer number of degrees and multiple degrees in the room each year when we celebrate is awe-inspiring, but the most moving parts of the ceremony are their stories. They wrote of struggles and sacrifices made as they traveled their journeys to get to where they are now. They noted priorities of service, honoring veterans, thanking mentors and parents and so much gratitude.
We learn from these young professionals. We laugh with them. There were many smiles in the room.
The sponsors who made the elaborate gift bags possible include: ExxonMobil, Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital, Community Resource Credit Union, Baytown Animal Hospital, Texas First Bank, United Way of Greater Baytown Area and Chambers County, Neighbors ER, Goose Creek CISD, Awards & Engraving, Ainsworth & Company Heating and A/C, Texas Roadhouse, Reflection Printing, Edward Jones Aric Boullion, Crespo & Jirrels, M.D. Anderson Be Well Baytown, Anytime Pest Elimination, Chick-fil-A, Wismer Distributing, Bates Collision, Mont Belvieu Family Wellness and The Baytown Sun.
