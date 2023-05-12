44 under 40 Class of 2023

Front row from lefft: Kelli Rollo, Will Carter, Matt Trail, Danny Campbell, Jade Price, Natasha Downing, Ray’Yuri Williams, Karla Garcia, Claudia Garcia, Kourtney Bonzo; Second row from left, Amy Shipley, Ashley Crianza, Kara Cottrell, Nicholas Sims, Bethany Warner, Leah Abbate, Anna Espinoza, Mallory Lindon, Francesca Linder, Jina Faith; Back row from left: Audra Rincon, Enrique Buenrostro, Dacia Nieto, Brandie Barriga, Marlene Ochoa, Lauren Kight, Lauren Siple, Dr. Candace Southall-Burkhalter, Dr. Todd Adkins, Dr. Emma Edwards, Natalie Gayden, Dr. Tanseem Abouelseoud, Kevin Powell, Rachael McAllister and Coach James Russell Bundage. Not pictured are: Jocelyn Aguirre, Ashley Halbert Ainsworth, Krista Huff-Lindsey, Samantha Humphrey, Christopher Krigar, Dr. Tara Marshall, Chaz Thibodeaux, Jennifer Valentine-Cerda and Juliette Walsh.

 Photo by Martin Garcia

The Baytown Sun is pleased to present the 44 under 40 Class of 2023. Each year we ask the community to nominate young professionals who are making significant and impressive contributions to the community in which they live. When selected, we ask the nominees to tell us a little about themselves, the work they do and we include a few fun questions about their journey.

A celebration luncheon was held May 11 at Baytown Community Center with many inspiring stories, awards, photos and gift bags made possible by many generous sponsors.

