They had a fire drill Saturday night and a roast of Goose Creek schools superintendent Dr. Randal O’Brien broke out.
“I think Randy pulled the fire alarm,” someone yelled the first time the ear-splitting digital dental drill went off in the Hilton Garden Inn ballroom.
But it, and a half-dozen other alarms Saturday night proved to be false, and the Mane Event 2023, an annual fundraising gala for the Bay Area Homeless Services, otherwise went off as planned.
A conservative estimate had the event raising a total of $125,000 which will go toward replacing men’s and women’s quarters and the staff headquarters on the shelter campus, buildings that are nearly 100 years old.
Jay and Kay Eshbach, Baytown investors, have pledged up to $125,000 to the project, conditional on Bay Area Homeless Services raising $200,000 on its own. Roger Elswick, wife Kim and daughter Makena, donated another $50,000, revealed former Baytown mayor Stephen DonCarlos, the event’s master of ceremonies.
Elswick’s Community Toyota-Honda-Kia-Cartopia was a major underwriter of the dinner event along with the Rotary Club of Baytown, Daryl & Bridgette Fontenot and the Goose Creek school district.
A live auction of 12 items donated by Bay Area Homeless Services board members or local businesses raised over $30,000, with the top seller, a week’s dream vacation for up to 14 at the Park City, Utah, ski resort owned by the Elswicks. Gilbert Santana, as is his annual custom, purchased the vacation, this time for $9,250 after some spirited bidding.
Eddie Gray had the winning bid of $3,600 for one of two rifles donated by R.D. Burnside and a Louis Vuitton New Wave Chain bag donated by Patients ER went for $3,250 to Ever Pereria, sales manager for Community Honda and Community Kia.
Autographed Astros and other sports memorabilia were big sellers in both the live and silent auctions.
On a night when Dr. David Womack made his first big-event appearance as new Bay Area Homeless Services board chairman, former mayor Pete Alfaro said so long after serving as chairman for the past 16 years.
He noted that when he took over at the end of 2006, he was surprised to learn the non-profit owed $150,000 to the IRS, but generous donations from the community, over time, wiped out that debt.
“We sincerely appreciated what the community has done in helping us out,” he said. “It has been an outstanding effort because of the help each of you have given to helping us. Serving as chairman has been my honor.”
After all the good food and drink, the spirited auction and awards for Charlie and Michelle Bitterly, Burnside and Heron Thomas for their behind-the-scenes work for BAHS, it was time to turn up the heat on Dr. O’Brien.
Jim Wadzinski fired first, showing him to an easy chair at stage center, outfitting him in a cape and crown. The human loudspeaker from Community Toyota-Honda-Kia-Cartopia then presented a power point report on the superintendent’s origin story – where he came from before surfacing as the boss of the local Goose Creek schools in 2015.
The strikingly tall educator must be Sasquatch, said Mr. Deals-on-Wheels, before revealing what he said was proof. A graph showing that Big Foot sightings increased during the months of spring, summer and winter breaks topped his evidence.
“I defy anyone in this room to tell me they have talked to Randy O’Brien in July,” Wadzinski said, cracking everyone up. “I tried to call the man in July. He doesn’t exist in July. Now you know what he’s doing.”
Aaron Stryk, Public Affairs Advisor for ExxonMobil, was second in the batting order and he opened by suggesting that Baytown’s school district and its largest corporate citizen were the two most trolled entities in east Harris County. He brought examples of ugly online comments directed at the two in recent years and asked the audience to guess who the comments were aimed at.
“I think everyone in Baytown deserves Stimulus Checks for this terrible injustice! And you gotta grease our palms if you don’t want us to snitch!” read one of the better spell-checked ones.
That was directed to ExxonMobil.
School board member Ricky Clem was next up and the former school administrator joked that Dr. O’Brien had been his boss for three years, but Clem’s election to the school board had turned the tables, making him O’Brien’s boss.
He then showed a collection of obviously PhotoShopped photo fakes, including some with O’Brien’s face on top of the bodies of fishermen showing off catches of huge redfish and monster bass.
Judge Don Coffey, the final roaster, had a selection of real photos of the superintendent from a baby on up. One showed him holding a small bass on the end of his fishing line. Coffey joked that was the largest fish O’Brien had ever caught.
Wadzinski completed the joke later by presenting the roastee with a new fishing rod. All the roasters wrapped up their segments with nice words about O’Brien, who quietly endured the slings and arrows for a very good cause.
But he finished the night wearing a cowboy hat and outfitted with a shovel and plastic bucket. Coffey joked those were O’Brien’s tools earlier in the day when he cleaned up after the animals in the Houston Livestock and Rodeo parade.
From there, Coffey produced the photos obviously supplied by family members. There were jokes about the superintendent’s hair.
“Randy used to try to intimidate his basketball opponents by telling them he was 7 feet tall,” the judge said, showing a photo of O’Brien with a bushy perm. “He was, if you counted the hair.”
Coffey joked about the “big raise” O’Brien had sought – and received – that fell well short of what a neighboring superintendent famously earns. Coffey produced past and present photos documenting how his hair had gone gray during his days as Goose Creek’s super.
Coffey finally decided that, in his cowboy hat, the lanky O’Brien looked like Clint Eastwood’s Rowdy Yates from the old—really old -- TV show “Rawhide” and he and the superintendent ended the night with an exit as the show’s theme song played on a boom box.
