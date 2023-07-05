Trevor Smith was a respected educator, coach, mentor, husband, father, son and a beacon of light. He was known to his colleagues as someone who went above and beyond for those that he cared about.
Sadly, the well-liked Highlands Junior School Campus Athletic Coordinator and Head Football Coach will be missed on the sidelines as he passed away on Sunday at the age of 53.
Smith was a lifelong resident of Baytown, growing up in the shadows of Stallworth Stadium.
Upon hearing of Smith’s passing, multiple ex-players, students, and parents of his players shared their memories of the beloved coach.
Heron Thomas, who heads the Eagle Positive Intervention Center in Barbers Hill ISD, was Smith’s principal for the majority of his career at Highlands Junior. Thomas said his most lasting memory of Smith came from beyond the scope of coaching for the district.
“Trevor volunteered to coach for Highlands Little League when they were short on coaches,” Thomas said. “He didn’t have kids in the league, but he did it out of the kindness of his heart. He was one of the funniest guys I’ve been around. We used to joke about stuff in the office every morning.”
Thomas also noted that Highlands Junior was the first school in the district to wear pink jerseys during the month of October for breast cancer awareness at the request of Coach Smith.
“I’ve known Trevor my entire life, back when we were pre-teens,” said longtime Baytown resident Darrell Banks. “I was younger than him, and we lived in the same neighborhood when we were kids. He picked me for a pick-up basketball game, and we’ve been friends ever since.”
Smith would end up nurturing that relationship with Banks’ kids, as they went through their middle school years.
“Trevor made sure my kids were ok, and not just my boys, but my daughter too,” Banks said.
GCCISD colleagues said Smith was a fixture at every HJS event. His fellow coaches also mentioned when the Eagles weren’t playing, Smith could be found on the sideline of a Goose Creek Memorial football game, or at a GCM soccer camp.
“Coach Smith was loved by everybody around him and impacted a lot of lives,” said GCCISD Assistant Athletic Director Greg Smith. “It’s a difficult situation for everybody and our hearts go out to the entire family. It truly opens up your eyes to how precious life is and how quickly and unexpectedly it can be gone. He will be missed by all.”
Services for Coach Smith will include a visitation from 5-8 p.m. on Friday and a memorial service at 10 a.m. Saturday at Navarre Funeral Home.
