Trevor Smith was a respected educator, coach, mentor, husband, father, son and a beacon of light. He was known to his colleagues as someone who went above and beyond for those that he cared about.

Sadly, the well-liked Highlands Junior School Campus Athletic Coordinator and Head Football Coach will be missed on the sidelines as he passed away on Sunday at the age of 53.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.