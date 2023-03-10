That old time religion showed up in a new $1.4 million showplace Sunday afternoon.
The newest home to one of Baytown’s oldest churches, Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, was dedicated March 5 with a four-hour service and building dedication of a work five years, five months in the making.
“They were rocking in there, that’s for sure,” Rev. Johnathan Taylor, senior pastor, said. “We had a good time celebrating all that God has done for us in Baytown.”
What began in 1870 as the Colored Baptist Church On The Banks Of Cedar Bayou was the church under the waters of Cedar Bayou after Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Seven and a half feet of water swamped the structure.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic delayed its replacement.
But finally, the new structure is located on a hill above Cedar Bayou, a mile and a half to the south, at 3746 North Highway 146, and it is open for business.
It seats 327 people, if you account for the folding chairs in the lobby, and Sunday those seats were all full.
Dignitaries from the Baptist Ministers Association of Houston and Vicinity joined elected officials and their representatives, Mount Olive members and other well-wishers from 15 congregations to celebrate.
That four-hour party began with “Let It Rise” by the Mount Olive Inspirational Choir which, after an appropriate applause break, was quickly was followed by a Litany of Dedication of the built-from-scratch structure.
Baytown Mayor Brandon Capetillo, who attended with new city manager Jason Reynolds, presented a proclamation from the city declaring March 5, 2023 “Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church Day.”
“I do a lot of proclamations but usually not on Sundays and usually, I don’t get the opportunity to express my faith and my love of Christ. I get to do that today. As you can see all these faces with me today among our brothers and sisters in Christ, we’re a faith community today and that’s important. I believe it is so important.”
Dr. Anthony Price, chief operations officer, represented Goose Creek school district, and said:
“The Goose is well. At Goose Creek, we are still growing Giants. But what I want to talk to you about a Giant in our community – Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church. You began as the Colored Church on the Banks of Cedar Bayou, but now you are the COVID-19 surviving church that is now a community leader.”
Edward Rios, a longtime pastor, came to represent his day job, working for Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia, and a sermon broke out.
Morgan Myers of Carnes Engineering and Thomas Hast of Community Resource Credit Union, two key organizations in the rebuilding project, expressed their thanks for being entrusted with the jobs and were, in turn, thanked.
“We worked together for five long years, because of the pandemic,” said Hast, Senior Vice President of CRCU. “This church was housed out of a school cafeteria at one point. A lot of the members stopped coming because of Covid.
“It’s just so nice to see everyone coming back to the church, which wasn’t a given back in the beginning.”
The church needed its second do-over in nine years, with Hurricane Ike in 2008 baptizing the church in the Bayou’s water the first time.
But first the church needed a place to hold services, and at first, services were held on the church’s front driveway, under the portico.
“It was hot,” Taylor’s wife Debbie, said. “Hot and humid.’
A chorus of “Amens” followed.
The congregation at Mount Zion Family Worship Center in Mont Belvieu let the 140-member Mount Olive congregation hold its services there for most of the time Mount Olive was without a suitable home of its own.
Mount Zion’s Pastor Michael Johnson sang “Nearer My God to Thee,” and preached an hour-long sermon titled “Look what the Lord has done” from Psalm 126, verses 1-3, that left everyone short on tears and wiped out of energy – and the Devil.
The choir sang “I’m Grateful” and “(I Love You Jesus) More Than Anything.”
Others who assisted in the service were Rev. Dr. Max Miller Jr., of Mount Hebron Missionary Baptist Church of Sunnyside; Pastor Kevin L. Davis, Fourth Missionary Baptist Church of Houston; Pastor John L. Bates, Little Flock Missionary Baptist Church of Baytown; Paster Eric P. Trimble of Revelations Baptist Church in Barrett Station-Crosby; and Pastor Dwain Walker Sr. of Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church of Baytown.
Pastor Taylor said an insurance policy from United National Insurance Agency and agent Dave Edwards were very important in getting the church back on its feet. And the help from within.
“We raised $13,000 in one service,” the reverend marveled. “And it went like that for the next five years.”
Not only did the money serve as collateral for loans on their two acres of land that were paid off three years early, Taylor said the money has the church anticipating a surplus and a new outreach program.
“The future plans of Mount Olive will include the Mount Olive Community Outreach Center and we are hoping that we will continue to have future endeavors with Community Resources Credit Union.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.