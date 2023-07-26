Considering Mark Zuckerberg’s reptilian origins, it’s fitting that Breanne Bradford first discovered the rock snake craze on Facebook. (For anyone unaware, they are exactly what they sound like — rocks painted, often in flashy designs, and lined up to form serpents.) “We were in Arkansas, so we came back, and we did it,” she explained. She decided hers would live in Heron Park.
Her daughter, Haylen Massey, named the snake Shelly and gave her googly eyes. She’s now 157 rocks long, and quite high-maintenance.
“We go out there every day to try to clean it up. We cut the grass,” Breanne told us.
And it is all in the name of ensuring Shelly looks her best.
While this may have started as Haylen’s personal creative outlet, the snake has transformed into a communal arts-and-crafts project. Her mother has embraced this popular interest.
“People walk by and tell me it’s cool,” Breanne said. “Anybody’s welcome to paint their own thing.”
And many anonymous artists have taken her up on this opportunity. The Heron Park rock snake has offered Baytonians a way to showcase their painting skills while contributing to a larger project, though not all of the attention it has received has been beneficial.
“Someone’s been taking rocks,” Breanne said. “We had to put a second sign up saying, ‘Please don’t take.’ They’re taking the rocks that are super detailed.”
The pair has found themselves serving as Shelly’s bodyguards.
But for Breanne, all of this is worth it because it’s for her daughter.
“Haylen is 7. She’s constantly painting, coloring, and drawing,” said Breanne.
Other kids, and even adults, have joined in, revealing an untapped need for shared artistic expression.
This is not limited to Baytown. Dayton, Kingwood and other communities have started doing theirs. Rock snakes are contagious. And this one shows no signs of slowing down. Inspired by Facebook comments, Breanne intends to grow her rock snake until she reaches the light pole.
The especially striking aspect of this is the fact that the vast majority of people who comment on and contribute to Shelly do not know Breanne or Haylen. And while they have met a few new people, most are happy to remain a mystery. There is something distinctly post-pandemic about this. Plenty of locals have hosted social gatherings since it was safe to, but some are only just beginning to test the waters of fully reentering community life. This is why Shelly is so important.
The rock snake tradition emerged in Laredo in July of 2020, as a way to spread hope in the midst of the pandemic. In Baytown, it now helps people, and especially kids, reacclimate to something closer to the old normal.
