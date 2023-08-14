heritage soceity event

Remember to  join the Bay Area Heritage Society for the 45th Annual Fundraiser tonight, Aug. 15 at the Baytown Historical Museum, 220 W. Defee St.

Social hour will kick off at 5:30 p.m. and the event will begin at 6:30 p.m.  This year’s event will be presented by the Murder Mystery Company, “A Diamond Heist in the Museum.” 

