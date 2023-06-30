Pesky, uncomfortable, embarrassing and painful may describe how you feel if you have hemorrhoids. As common as they are, we know talking about them can still feel awkward. Dr. Christina Warner, a Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital colorectal surgeon, answers your most pressing questions.
WHAT IS A HEMORRHOID?
Hemorrhoids are swollen veins in your anus and lower rectum that develop from increased pressure. “There are two kinds of hemorrhoids: internal and external,” Warner explained. “Internal hemorrhoids occur in the lower rectum and are usually painless. External hemorrhoids develop under the skin around the anus and tend to be more painful and irritating.”
SYMPTOMS AND CAUSES
Internal hemorrhoids may cause bleeding but are usually painless. External and prolapsed hemorrhoids can cause pain, itching, irritation and sometimes bleeding. Signs of hemorrhoids may include:
• Bright red blood on toilet paper or in the toilet
• Hard, sore lumps near the anus
• Pain and itching, particularly when sitting or during bowel movements
Hemorrhoids develop from increased pressure in the lower rectum due to activities like:
• Eating a low-fiber diet
• Frequent diarrhea or constipation
• Pregnancy
• Sitting for long periods of time on the toilet
• Straining during bowel movements
HOW DO I TREAT THEM?
Increasing the amount of fiber in your diet and avoiding straining during bowel movements often help. “Applying hemorrhoid creams, soaking in warm water and cleaning the area with a wet cloth can help provide comfort,” Warner added.
If home remedies aren’t offering relief, talk to your primary care provider (PCP) about other options. Your PCP may refer you to a specialist who can offer minimally invasive treatments that can help, including:
• Coagulation, using heat to reduce its size
• Ligation, cutting off the blood flow to the hemorrhoid
• Sclerotherapy, injecting a chemical to shrink the hemorrhoid
“These procedures can be done during your office visit with minimal discomfort,” Wagner said. “Surgical removal may also be an option for especially large, persistent or prolapsed hemorrhoids.”
PREVENTION TIPS
Constipation is one of the main culprits of hemorrhoids. These tips can help:
• Avoid sitting on the toilet for long periods of time.
• Drink a lot of fluids. Aim for at least eight glasses of water a day.
• Eat a diet high in fiber. Good sources of fiber include fruits, vegetables and whole grains.
• Exercise regularly.
WHEN TO SEE A DOCTOR
If your hemorrhoids don’t improve after a week of home care, get in touch with your primary care provider to see what other options could help. Blood in your stool is a common sign of hemorrhoids, but it can also be a symptom of other, more serious conditions. If you see blood in your stool, contact your doctor immediately.
Don't delay care if your hemorrhoid signs and symptoms need attention.
