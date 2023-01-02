You’re invited to enjoy a fresh selection of fruits and vegetables for your household. For more information contact Hearts & Hands of Baytown at 832-597-8908 (English); 281-628-7260 (Spanish); email heartsandhandsofbaytown@gmail.com or visit their website at heartsandhandsofbaytown.com.
Hearts and Hands
307 Cedar Bayou Rd, 9am-11am
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Wednesday, Jan. 11|
Friday, Jan. 13
BeWell Baytown Drive-Thru Distribution
9am-12pm
Saturday, Jan. 7
Missouri Street Church of Christ
3400 TX-Bus146
Thursday, Jan. 12
Living Hope
7611 Hwy 146
Saturday, Jan. 14
Faith Family
6500 North Main
Saturday, Jan. 21
St. Mark’s Methodist
3811 North Main
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Faith Family
6500 North Main
Saturday, Jan. 28
Word Alive Ministries
209 E. Texas
VISION: To share the love of Christ through the work of our hands in serving the church, the community and beyond.
MISSION: Hearts and Hands of Baytown was established to alleviate the physical and emotional hunger of our neighbors in a dignifed and supportive manner. We take a comprehensive approach in providing and supporting services that not only eradicate hunger, but address the underlying causes. Together we provide a broad range of social services, enlisting staff and volunteers to promote emotional and physical well-being of those we serve while educating the community about hunger related issues and building collaborations with those who address basic human needs.
Client Choice Fresh Market: Clients are invited to shop one on one with a shopping specialist as they choose from a selection of fresh produce, dairy, deli meat, frozen entrees, a wide variety of non-perishable items, household and personal care and baby items. Clients can even shop in the birthday area should someone in their household be celebrating that month, complete with a cake, of course.
The market is open by appointment and on an emergency basis: Tue/Fri 10 a.m to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information, please call 832-597-8908 or 281-628-7260 (spanish) during operating hours.
Paula’s Pantry: An area dedicated to providing specialty items for our needy homeless neighbors. Day packs, toiletries, blankets, socks and backpacks can be found in Paula’s Pantry. (*subject to availability)
Cedar Bayou Baptist Church: Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., by appt only. Contact Love Network at 281-422-5683 or Church office to schedule 281-422-9200.
Missouri Street: Tuesdays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., by appt only. Contact Love Network at 281-422-5683, 3400 TX146 business.
St Paul’s Lutheran Church: Thursdays 9 t0 11 a.m. (drive-thru)
Curt’s Kitchen: Free meals (drive-thru to pick up). Reopens Feb. 1, Cedar Bayou Grace UMC, 3700 N. Highway 146 .
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church: Thursdays, twice a month, at 10 a.m. Call 281-428-1506 for specific dates.
Baytown United SDA Church: Every Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 281-422-6090 for more information.
Homeless Outreach Services: Tammy Guidry with Marcelous Williams Resource Center.
Baytown WIC office: 713-407-5800, 1000 Lee Dr., Baytown, TX 77520
Marcelous Williams Resource Center: 855-449-1472 assists clients in applying for SNAP (food stamps)
Doorstep Blessing Opportunities: A delivery-style program that combats barriers to physical access to healthy, nutritious food to meet dietary needs. This program provides social interaction through personal delivery or in a community room atmosphere.
Thursday, Jan. 5 - The Villas (Shady Creek)
Saturday, Jan. 7 - DSB Packing Project with CRCU
Please considering volunteering or donating. Give your time and talent to transform the lives of families who are struggling. And your precious dollars help us put hope on the tables of families in need.
