Healthcare in your backyard

The Baytown Health Center, aside from offering primary care, the center has specialists trained in ophthalmology, OB/GYN, podiatry, psychiatry, behavioral counseling and radiology. There is also an on-site laboratory and pharmacy services. Pictured are Emily Garcia, LVN; Dr. Brian Hite; Dr. Sonam Patel; Yasmin Cantu, LVN; Dr. Nicole Anidiobi, a clinic pharmacist; Maria Diaz, CAN, Paula Sanchez, RN; and Emily Garcia, LVN.
The Harris Health System offers primary care to residents all throughout Harris County in various modes through its fully-integrated system.
The same is true for the local center, the Baytown Health Center at 1602 Garth Road. The facility has been there since 1996 and offers primary care services, along with family medicine and a host of other healthcare services.
Rosa Tenorio, BSN, RN-BC, said the center has a pharmacist on site, so patients can fill their prescriptions almost immediately after seeing a doctor without having to travel to a pharmacy.
They also help patients with controlling their diabetes and high blood pressure through the optimization of medication use and by promoting health, wellness and disease prevention.
If you are in need of an eye exam, an on-site optometrist can assist you. The center also offers podiatric medicine, which studies, diagnoses and treats sole, ankle and leg disorders.
“We also have psychiatry and a behavior therapist,” Tenorio said.
Geriatric treatment is available for elderly patients at the center, so that they can receive the unique care that is specialized just for them. In addition, there are X-ray services and a lab, making the center basically a one-stop shop for healthcare.
John Martinez, Harris Health’s senior public relations/media relations specialist, said anybody is welcome at the facility.
“If you have insurance, or not, you may qualify for Medicaid or some other kind of funding source,” Martinez said. “If you still do not qualify for that, we have a financial assistance program. It is available to folks that live in Harris County. They just have to prove they live here and meet the income requirements. Once you go through that process, you can either have a charity care designation or a portion of the co-pay program we have.”
Martinez said it is easy for patients to set appointments at the center. Just by using the My Harris Health dedicated online portal, patients can easily set appointments, make requests, find out about next appointments or obtain lab results.
“(Patients) can see results from doctor’s visits. They have that ability,” Martinez said.
Melvin Prado, operations manager for the Baytown facility, said patients have the option of going to the Baytown clinic or one of the other 40 locations across Harris County.
“Our physicians, providers and nurse practitioners work with two local medical schools – the University of Texas Medical School and Baylor College of Medicine. They are the ones that provide the physicians for us,” Prado said.
Prado added that certain clinics have providers from the UT Medical School, while others utilize Baylor providers.
“They are not independent,” he said. “We work with the two schools and they provide us with X number of providers for each center.”
Prado said within a 12-month period as of March, there were about 20,500 visits and about 6,500 are unique patients. He added this averages to about three visits per year. And they keep coming back.
“You can see that some of our clinics have been here for such a long time, we go through one generation to the next,” Prado said. “They start out as a kid, go through pediatrics, then go through geriatrics, and the whole family starts to follow. It is not as if we opened yesterday, put balloons out there and try to attract patients.”
Tenorio said they also put on health fairs.
“During the fair, we bring the services we have in-house to the community,” she said. “So, we promote ourselves. Some do not know we have pediatrics or lab or X-ray here.”
Martinez said the center is a one-stop shop with all of the specialties in-house.
“We have a pharmacy, and we have a lab, so you do not have to go somewhere else to get lab work, and you do not have to go to a pharmacy location somewhere else,” he said. “You have it all done here.”
Prado said the center is an established presence in the community.
“The Harris Health System is here for the most vulnerable in the community,” he said. “Folks that do not have insurance, or under insurance since a lot of plans do not cover visits for cancer treatment, we have that capacity.”
Folks at the center are looking forward to adding a myography program to the center.
“We are updating the myography unit. We are remodeling,” Prado said. “This is something most of the clinics have. Harris Health has a mobile unit that will go to different locations, but we are fortunate that we are going to have one here, which makes it more convenient for the patients. They do not have to wait for the mobile unit to schedule a visit to Baytown. We have a schedule, and we’ll see them and it is easier to catch whatever women may be going through.”
Tenorio said the mobile unit comes three times a month, and sometimes it is available, and sometimes it is not.
“It is a big difference to see 10 to 20 patients three times a month rather than 20 patients five days a week,” she said. “They can get a mammogram on time instead of traveling somewhere else or waiting for the mobile unit to be here.”
Martinez explained that during the COVID-19 pandemic, people were afraid to go to medical facilities.
“So, they put off their health screenings and all of these screening programs we have in place so we can catch diseases early on and start treatment,” Martinez said. “Since we are getting out of the pandemic and ramping up our screening, obviously, we want to make sure folks get screened as soon as possible, and having the myography unit in the facility will go a long way for that. It will help us catch early diagnosis of breast cancer and start that patient on treatment right away so they can have a better outcome.”
