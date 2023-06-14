Tammy Guidry has dedicated herself to helping the homeless. From making friends with them, to directing programs to assist them, Guidry is well-acquainted with the idea that the homeless are people too.
“They’re just people who fell on hard times and needed a little help,” Guidry said.
Every Tuesday, Guidry shows up at the Sterling Municipal Library to run the Healthcare for the Homeless truck with the help of healthcare professionals. The Baytown leg of the program services around 20 clients a week, while the program sees more than 500 clients a week across multiple locations.
Chico Boren, one of the program’s returning clients, has been with the program since its establishment in 2020.
Darryl Lehmberg is also a continuing client at the truck. Despite his struggles, Lehmberg recently earned a degree in business administration.
“I’m homeless, but I just graduated from Lee College,” Lehmberg notes.
The Harris Health System collaborates with many programs to make the truck a reality. Guidry, for instance, works for the Marcelous-Williams Resource Center. The program itself works with Hearts and Hands, as well as Love Network. The Bay Area Homeless Shelter refers clients to the program, while the program refers clients to the shelter.
Guidry does it all. She works as a case manager for the clients and helps them apply for, and obtain, various government benefits.
There is always a way for the community to help. The program takes donations: items, food and financial. This summer, the program is looking for donations of water. The program takes donations of hygiene products, non-perishable food items and almost anything you can think of.
For more information on donating or about the program, contact Tammy Guidry by phone at 281-571-6130, or by email at tammymwrc@gmail.com. “We are open to the public for anyone who is in need,” says Guidry.
