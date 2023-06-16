Several decades ago, there was much advertising on television, radio and even bumper stickers stating, “Have you hugged your children today?”  This promotion began a wave of awareness to the American family to come closer together. I’m sure this promotional move was fruitful in its attempt to bring greater love and unity to the family.  This Father’s Day, let’s begin at least a ripple of response, love and gratitude toward our dads and return a loving embrace. In simplistic words, “Have you hugged your daddy today?” 

In 1998, I delivered the message at my daughter’s graduation baccalaureate service, and before my sermon I was wonderfully introduced by Melody, my 18-year-old daughter.  She boldly stood up before the crowd and said many kind words.  Then, with a quivering voice she continued, “Now I would like to introduce my daddy, Dr. Thomas Meekins.”  She waited to give me a huge hug. Her kind words were touching, but something special and wonderful happened when she shared a hug with daddy. My heart swelled with happiness.  

