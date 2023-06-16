Several decades ago, there was much advertising on television, radio and even bumper stickers stating, “Have you hugged your children today?” This promotion began a wave of awareness to the American family to come closer together. I’m sure this promotional move was fruitful in its attempt to bring greater love and unity to the family. This Father’s Day, let’s begin at least a ripple of response, love and gratitude toward our dads and return a loving embrace. In simplistic words, “Have you hugged your daddy today?”
In 1998, I delivered the message at my daughter’s graduation baccalaureate service, and before my sermon I was wonderfully introduced by Melody, my 18-year-old daughter. She boldly stood up before the crowd and said many kind words. Then, with a quivering voice she continued, “Now I would like to introduce my daddy, Dr. Thomas Meekins.” She waited to give me a huge hug. Her kind words were touching, but something special and wonderful happened when she shared a hug with daddy. My heart swelled with happiness.
Being a father of five and helping raise a multitude of other children, I can tell you with an amplified announcement, “Daddies need hugs too!” When you share a hug on Father’s Day, it will be an expression of love, respect, gratitude and devotion you feel in your heart. Dads need to be hugged more than once a year so they will know just how very much they are appreciated. A hug may only take 10 seconds, but a real hug from the heart has potential to bless a dad for a lifetime.
There are special ways to form long-lasting and enduring hugs that will warm a father’s heart. One way is to pick out a special card, but instead of just signing it, write a heart-warming message and truly let him know how much you love and appreciate him. Dads have a tremendous responsibility to be the major bread winner in the home. They work hard 365 days a year to feed, clothe and provide for the family. They spend thousands of dollars so that their spouse and children live comfortably.
Another way to embrace dad on Father’s Day is to give the gift of time. In other words, spend time with him. “Make Room for Daddy,” was a major television show in the 50s and 60s, and it starred Danny Thomas. We need to still make room and take time to be with daddy. The greatest gift that a father can give his children is lasting love for their mother. The greatest gift a child can give to a good father is well-deserved respect.
Fathers are the God ordained leaders of their homes. We all need to pray for our earthly fathers that they may be diligent followers of our heavenly Father. The perfect son, Jesus Christ said, “I do always those things that please my Father.” (John 8:29)
May we all whole-heartedly give honor and well-deserving respect to our dads. Remember on Father’s Day to share a hug with your dad. Your hug will bless him forever and ever, Amen.
P.S. Dad, I love you and thank you for being the grandest of all fathers. I entreat you with the deepest honor, love and respect. Many hugs to you! Tommy.
