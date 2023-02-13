The Harris County Transit fixed route bus service in the City of Baytown has reached 1 million passenger boardings. 

Shortly after the Harris County Community Services Department (HCCSD) created the Harris County Transit division, a two-route bus service in Baytown was established July 28, 2008. Two months later, Harris County Transit provided evacuation transportation for the City of Baytown prior to Hurricane Ike’s landfall. In 2009, a third bus route was added accompanied by the installation of 20 bus stop shelters to support the growing demand in Baytown. In April 2017, a fourth route was added to the west side of Baytown. 

