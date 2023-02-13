The Harris County Transit fixed route bus service in the City of Baytown has reached 1 million passenger boardings.
Shortly after the Harris County Community Services Department (HCCSD) created the Harris County Transit division, a two-route bus service in Baytown was established July 28, 2008. Two months later, Harris County Transit provided evacuation transportation for the City of Baytown prior to Hurricane Ike’s landfall. In 2009, a third bus route was added accompanied by the installation of 20 bus stop shelters to support the growing demand in Baytown. In April 2017, a fourth route was added to the west side of Baytown.
On January 6, boardings in Baytown reached the 1 million mark.
“This is a huge milestone, one that is a testament to the community’s desire for affordable transportation options,” said Thao Costis, Interim Executive Director of Harris County Community Services Department. “Our Transit division would not be able to fulfill that need without our strong historic partnership with the City of Baytown.”
Today, the City of Baytown has a total of 54 bus stop shelters serving the four bus routes. The monthly ridership for Baytown averages 6,900 passenger trips a month, with 83,000 passenger trips completed annually.
In addition to standard bus service in Baytown, Harris County Transit runs two other area programs: RIDES, a curb-to-curb service for elderly and persons with disabilities, and the Baytown Express Park and Ride from the San Jacinto Mall area to the Houston Downtown Central Business District.
Further, Harris County Transit has invested in sidewalk improvements, with Phase I of the project completed prior to the COVID-19 shutdown. Phase II of the sidewalk improvement project will start later this year, followed by Phase III once Garth Road is widened.
“One million Baytown riders served by Harris County Transit is a remarkable milestone. This necessary service provides dependable transportation to those who need it most and it shows there is an incredible demand for this service, not only in Baytown but other nearby communities as well,” said Jason Calder, Public Information Coordinator for the City of Baytown. “The City of Baytown looks forward to celebrating the next big milestone with Harris County Transit.”
