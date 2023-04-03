An investigation is ongoing into what happened to a man found dead on the lawn of a home in the West Meadows subdivision north of Interstate 10.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning, in the 1300 block of Wallflower Avenue, deputies responded to an in-progress call related to a disturbance and a possible shooting at the residence.
“Upon arrival, they found an adult male in the front of the residence, the front yard,” Gonzalez said. “He was subsequently pronounced deceased.”
Gonzalez said they located a second individual, a woman, who he said was the suspected shooter.
“We were able to identify her. She had just left the location as soon as everything transpired,” Gonzalez said. “She is cooperating with our investigators to determine exactly what happened.”
Gonzalez said a disturbance apparently broke out inside the residence.
“At some point, it began spilling out into the front yard,” he said. “We do not know if the man was shot inside the residence or outside, but we believe he was shot inside. He exited the residence, perhaps after her, and collapsed in the front yard.”
Gonzalez added they were informed that the couple was previously married and had since divorced two years ago.
“But they still cohabitated,” he said. “We do not know what their living arrangements were. We will have to determine exactly what happened, and what led up to the shooting. And work with Harris County District Attorney’s office to determine if any charges are applicable and possible next steps. It appears there was a previous call for service out here. At this point, we do not know if it was related to the couple or not. We will have to get those details. It appears an arrest was made.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.