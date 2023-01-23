Windy with thunderstorms, possibly strong this afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High around 65F. E winds shifting to SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected..
Tonight
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg joined with families of homicide victims Friday to announce her support for proposed legislation to eliminate delays in the scheduling of murder trials.
State Sen. John Whitmire, chair of the Senate Criminal Justice Committee and author of SB 402, filed the bill last week, outlining his solution in part for addressing violent crime in Harris County and the backlog of criminal cases in the county’s court system. The legislation would give capital murder and murder cases priority in scheduling similar to that currently given to child sex abuse cases.
“This is common-sense legislation that puts murders and capital murders on par with child sex crimes and domestic violence cases, which state law already requires judges to prioritize,” Ogg told the gathering at Crime Stoppers of Houston. “Those accused of murder are some of our highest-risk offenders and pose the greatest threat to others, both in jail and on our streets.”
Ogg noted a spike in the local murder rate and cited a near doubling of homicide cases filed since the beginning of her administration in January 2017 to January 2023 – from 1,019 to 1,841. Long delays in those cases can result in lost witnesses and evidence, she noted.
Whitmire said he’s proud to have filed the bill to get swifter justice for families across Texas.
“Surely everyone can agree that families of victims should not have to suffer long waits before trials take place,” Whitmire said. “In addition, our county jails, particularly in Harris County, were not designed to be prisons housing our most dangerous offenders. I look forward to working with District Attorney Ogg, crime victims and others to pass SB 402 this legislative session.”Families who waited a long time for their loved ones’ killers to come to trial also applauded the move. While no law can bring victims back, they said they hope the enacting of SB 402 will help others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.