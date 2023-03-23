Lauren Harpe. Major puzzling. Master puzzler.
As anyone who has watched for 20-plus years knows – and those who watch just because of Lauren Harpe are learning – Survivor doesn’t show all its cards.
So it was puzzling to watch the Barbers Hill fourth-grade teacher flame out at the start of the fourth episode’s immunity challenge Wednesday night and put her team far behind only to have no pushback or complaining from her teammates.
That we know of.
Because what’s becoming clear to anyone who hasn’t kept up with Survivor over the years is they don’t show everything in the 30 or so non-commercial minutes of the shows aired each week.
So here’s the deal:
We haven’t mentioned yet that Harpe is the smallest/shortest of the 18 original competitors. So it was going to be tough for her to jump off a high perch on a floating platform and grab a key hanging from a raised bar.
And she didn’t.
But what CBS didn’t show Wednesday was her teammates particularly put out at this development, which required one of them – former NFL fullback Brandon -- to swim back 50 yards or so to the platform and complete the key grab in Lauren’s place.
Maybe they were super peeved off. We don’t know because it wasn’t on TV.
Or maybe they knew all along that Lauren couldn’t grab the key. After all, that leap came immediately after a short swim – we’ve established that’s looking more and more like Lauren’s kryptonite – and a pretty lengthy stair climb.
But most likely they believed Lauren when she told them she was a master jigsaw puzzle solver.
Because she is. She and new Ratu tribe member Carson (more on that later) zipped through their giant jigsaw puzzle, coming from way, way behind to nip the Tika tribe at the finish and avoid a trip to Tribal Council.
It didn’t hurt Lauren that her puzzling partner was new Tribe member Carson, the NASA scientist wannabe brainiac who practiced for the show by creating old puzzles on a 3D printer.
Oh yeah, Carson was part of a three-player Tribe swap orchestrated by the show. During a day trip to another one of Fiji’s 330 islands – did you know that Google says there are 330 islands in Fiji? – Carson was reassigned from Tika to Ratu, Josh from Soka to Tika and Jaime from Ratu to Soka.
So, let’s recap: Tribe members at the end of the swap were, Ratu: Brandon Cottom, Kane Fritzler, Carson Garrett, Matthew Grinstead-Mayle, Lauren Harpe; Soka: Matt Blankenship, Heidi Legares-Greenblat, Frannie Marin, Danny Massa, Jaime Lynn Ruiz; Tika: Sarah Wade, Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocha, Carolyn Wiger, Josh Wilder.
At the end of Wednesday’s show, both Ratu and Soka had five members left and Tika was down to three members. Tika voted out Sarah at Tribal after new tribe member Josh wisely played the immunity idol he and the other tribe-switchers were given on that island.
Crazy – or is it crazy like a fox? – Carolyn, who had a real idol, and Sarah, who thought she had a real idol (it was phony-baloney), did not play theirs and Sarah left the game kicking herself for not having whipped hers out.
Hopefully, some nice producer told Sarah about the fake idol after filming stopped and the Chicago management consultant hasn’t been obsessing over it since last June. Any certainty on that would require some “Inside Survivor” knowledge and, like their commercials, they ain’t giving that away.
