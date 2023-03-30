If this were not Survivor, you’d expect that Lauren Harpe’s character was about to get written out of the show.
That’s how little we’ve seen of her on camera lately.
Five episodes into the season and Harpe, the fourth-grade teacher from Barbers Hill, is among 12 castaways still in the hunt for the $1 million end prize. And, as the teaser for next week’s show told us, the merger into one big tribe from the remainder of three six-person tribes is set to happen next week.
For a minute Wednesday night, it appeared the Tika Tribe was headed for extinction before the merge. Loser of Episode 5’s immunity challenge – and three of the past four – a torch snuffing on Wednesday would leave Tika with only two players and no way to compete fairly in challenges.
But they were saved by the fall.
This episode opened with Ratu’s Matthew complaining of a lot of pain on Day 10.
You’ll recall that in Episode 1 this lifelong Survivor fan climbed a tall rock formation looking for an immunity idol and fell like 15 feet or so, landing on more rock. While he didn’t hit his head and suffer a major injury, Matthew did dislocate his shoulder, then pop it back into socket before the show’s medics ruled he could remain in the game.
Meanwhile, Ratu’s newest member, Carson, is shown bonding with Matthew and Kane.
At the Soka Tribe’s camp, New York firefighter Danny leads deep breathing exercises in their morning meditation and yoga session. Jaime, a real-live yogi, tries to bond with Matt and feels like she’s in great shape with her alliances. Matt, meanwhile, tells his showmance girl, Frannie, that he knows what Jaime is up to.
At Tika, Jam Jam and Josh bond over telling each other the stories of how they came out of the closet to their moms.
Since losing the season’s first immunity challenge, Ratu has avoided Tribal by winning two of the next three challenges. Make that three out of four after Wednesday’s show, part of the prize being they get to decide which one member from each Tribe goes on a journey to a different island.
Ratu’s Brandon volunteers and he and his teammates pick Danny and Tika’s only female, Carolyn.
On the journey, musclemen Brandon and Danny formed an allowance, ignoring Carolyn, a former drug addict turned counselor who’s not her own best advertisement. The two men talked of wanting to team with Josh, further agitating Carolyn.
Carolyn returned to Tika’s camp determined to vote out Josh at the soon-to-begin Tribal Council. But then Jeff Probst is motorboated in and tells folks that Matthew has decided to quit the game, after medics told him his shoulder requires more attention.
Matthew’s departure leaves a dozen players, just the right number for the merge, making Tribal Council unnecessary on Episode 5.
