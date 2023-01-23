Fred Pelly

Fred Pelly from The Daily Sun, January 26, 1948.

 The Daily Sun

Stewart Heights had become an incorporated city in 1928, but they voted to dissolve the charter in 1930 and Goose Creek considered annexation of Stewart Heights several times over the next few years. Plans in 1933 were called off due to the depression and another plan in 1937 broke down as well. But in November 1940, the city of Goose Creek annexed Morrell Park and Stewart Heights. Morrell Park extended all the way to Goose Creek stream, forming a north arm that surrounded a large tract of land of about 300 acres on the east side of the creek between Park Street and today’s Bicentennial Park. 

Goose Creek annexed this territory in January 1945, setting the stage for a future annexation of Busch Terrace just across the creek. Most of Busch Terrace no longer exists, just a few streets and a few houses east of the refinery, but in 1945 it was an up-and-coming subdivision that provided a contiguous path to a future annexation of Baytown. But Goose Creek didn’t jump the stream that year because of laws limiting the annual annexation to a percentage of the city’s area.

