Stewart Heights had become an incorporated city in 1928, but they voted to dissolve the charter in 1930 and Goose Creek considered annexation of Stewart Heights several times over the next few years. Plans in 1933 were called off due to the depression and another plan in 1937 broke down as well. But in November 1940, the city of Goose Creek annexed Morrell Park and Stewart Heights. Morrell Park extended all the way to Goose Creek stream, forming a north arm that surrounded a large tract of land of about 300 acres on the east side of the creek between Park Street and today’s Bicentennial Park.
Goose Creek annexed this territory in January 1945, setting the stage for a future annexation of Busch Terrace just across the creek. Most of Busch Terrace no longer exists, just a few streets and a few houses east of the refinery, but in 1945 it was an up-and-coming subdivision that provided a contiguous path to a future annexation of Baytown. But Goose Creek didn’t jump the stream that year because of laws limiting the annual annexation to a percentage of the city’s area.
But what Goose Creek’s annexation mostly accomplished was to prompt Pelly to re-charter as a Home Rule City. That designation allowed them to annex territory without consent of the residents, and that is exactly what they did on December 9, 1945 when they annexed the entirety of Baytown and Busch Terrace. To put it mildly, the move was unpopular among Baytown residents. In a formal statement, Eddie Cleveland, the mayor of Pelly, attributed the action as fear of Goose Creek because the recent annexation by that city created a feeling that Pelly would be encircled. Immediately after the annexation C. Q. Alexander, the mayor of Goose Creek, appeared at a Pelly City Council meeting and asked that the city of Pelly withdraw its city limits from Goose Creek stream so the city of Goose Creek could annex that territory. Goose Creek had also filed a lawsuit claiming that Pelly’s charter at the time did not permit the annexation of the Hill of Rest Cemetery and Lee High School in 1928. Goose Creek proceeded to annex that land and Pelly filed suit. The case would be settled the following year when the Court of Civil Appeals in Galveston ruled in Pelly’s favor.
Goose Creek came up swinging in January 1946 when they annexed a large tract of land on the east side of town from Texas Avenue to Fayle Street all the way to Cedar Bayou, and continuing north to Cedar Bayou Road.
Then it was Pelly’s turn, so they grabbed Lee Heights and Gulf Hill, which had been surrounded by the Baytown annexation, and all the land between the city and the newly completed Texas Highway 146 in July. Meanwhile, the Baytown Water District’s board had filed suit and a year-long court fight followed over whether a city could annex a water district since the problem had no precedent. The court finally ruled against Baytown in October 1946. Another annexation by Pelly in November of that year boosted the city’s population even more. An annexation by Goose Creek in January 1947 didn’t add many residents or much territory, but did bring into the city Roseland Park and what would later become Eva Maud Subdivision.
After unsuccessful attempts in 1929, 1931, 1939, and 1944, Goose Creek and Pelly finally consolidated by popular vote on March 7, 1947. Pelly had the greater population because of the annexations, so the city of Goose Creek was dissolved and was annexed by Pelly. With Eddie Cleveland as mayor, Pelly became the second largest city in Harris County. The Daily Sun had a contest to guess the total combined population and Claude C. Foster won the $1000 prize with a guess of 20,983. In recognition of its demise, the doors of Goose Creek City Hall were draped with black crepe as the city council convened its last meeting to count consolidation ballots. Two months later the city of Pelly annexed three additional tracts of land.
Lots of folks in the former Tri-Cities refused to acknowledge that they lived in Pelly. The Daily Sun continued to show Goose Creek as the home of record. The Post Offices in Baytown and Goose Creek continued to use the former city names in the addresses, and no maps were made showing the city of Pelly in 1947 and for the next ten months, Pelly was the second largest city in Harris County. Before consolidation, the three towns had had their own post offices. Addresses weren’t a problem even though there were 83 streets in the Tri-Cities with duplicate names (Baytown, Pelly, Busch Terrace and Wooster all had an Avenue A). But in anticipation of a single post office, all these duplicate streets had to be renamed. Veteran directory compiler Herbert Page said it was the toughest job in his 32 years in the business. Besides the street names, about 18,000 residents’ addresses were changed to correspond to the uniform numbering system used by the postal department. So even if your street name didn’t change, your address probably did. The intersection of Texas Avenue and N. Main Street (formerly Goose Creek Street) was designated as the hypothetical center of the new city and became the basic reference point. It took Page until July 1948 to finish the job.
On January 24, 1948, people in Pelly went to the polls again to vote on a new city charter. A straw poll had shown overwhelming support for adopting Baytown as the name of the new city. And almost nobody, including Fred Pelly himself, wanted to keep Pelly as the new name. It was a huge turnout despite the weather; the morning temperature was 19.8 degrees. By noon the voting had picked up and by four o’clock, polling places were running short of ballots. The city had originally ordered 1,500 but upped the order to 2,000 at the last minute. Even that wasn’t enough, so they had to order another 500 ballots from the printers. The measure passed by 1,888 to 254. The two precincts in old Baytown passed by a 24 to 1 margin and even the Pelly precinct passed by 193 to 108. Residents of Goose Creek before March 1947 could claim to have lived in three cities, Goose Creek, Pelly, and Baytown, without ever having moved. And just like that; the city of Baytown was born, 75 years ago today.
