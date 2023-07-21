Bay Area Rehabilitation Center Executive Director Kimberly Watson proudly displays a resolution from State Rep. Briscoe Cain and a Certificate of Congratulations from Judge Lucia Bates celebrating the center’s 75 years of service to the community.
Pictured from left: Executive Director Kimberly Watson, Eric Harding, Lynne Foley, Bryn Poland, Jennifer Ward, Virginia Chase (seated), Doug Walker and Gary Englert.
Photo by Carol Skewes
Photo by Carol Skewes
OPPORTUNITY CENTER: Amber Arceneaux, Maria Rodriguez and Angela Rodriguez
Photo by Carol Skewes
PHYSICAL THERAPY: Ruby Elashmoney and Esme Lewis
Photo by Carol Skewes
SPEECH THERAPY: Elizabeth Rodriguez, Valerie Miranda, Diana Mendoza and Natassja Sulaiman. Jesse Soliz not pictured behind Rodriguez.
Photo by Carol Skewes
AQUATIC CENTER: Patricia Jaime and Maclovia Rodriguez
Photo by Carol Skewes
GUESTS: Virginia Bona, Vanessa Bona and Ruby Borja
Photo by Carol Skewes
Chloe Sumrall and Jerry Cates
Photo by Carol Skewes
Board Member Doug Walker and Executive Director Kimberly Watson
Photo by Carol Skewes
EARLY CHILDHOOD INTERVENTION: Valerie Serrano, Nidia Gonzalez and Tracey Kinney
Each of us has a list of things that make Baytown a great place to live and work, but no such list should be without the Baytown Area Rehabilitation Center.
It has had many names and several locations, but the one consistent is its high level of kindness and caring for the health and well-being of the community.
Bay Area Rehabilitation Center on West Decker Drive offers outpatient therapy for those with developmental, mental and physical disorders and disabilities. It also offers rehabilitation services to those with work, sports or “seasoned citizen” injuries.
And it’s been doing it since 1948.
So, happy 75th birthday to the Bay Area Rehabilitation Center.
Take a bow. You deserve it.
Within the past two weeks, Executive Director Kimberly Watson and her outstanding staff have opened their doors to two events, one somber, the other celebratory.
Their Opportunity Center honored the lives of clients who have passed away with the reveal of its Memory Wall, where angel wings denote the missing “family members.”
That was on July 12. A week later, Thursday, July 19, the center threw itself a 75th birthday party complete with ice cream and cake. Community members, including clients’ families and civic leaders, came out to visit with staffers and learn about the services at Baytown Area Rehabilitation Center.
The next day, employees rolled up their sleeves and went back to work caring for the community with its myriad of services.
Baytown Area Rehabilitation Center deserves our gratitude and continued support.
