The Houston-Galveston Area Council (H-GAC) has updated its regional transportation plan and seeks public feedback from residents and stakeholders to ensure that the proposed plan’s vision and strategies align with the region’s transportation needs.
The proposed vision is a safe, resilient, equitable, and reliable multimodal transportation system that contributes to a livable region.The Regional Transportation Plan (RTP) is the region’s long-range plan prioritizing transportation projects in the eight-county Houston-Galveston metropolitan planning area.
The plan is updated every four years and is a framework for what the region’s transportation system will need to look like to sustain the population and its socioeconomic needs.
The plan also identifies the strategies and investments necessary to get there. Currently the region is expected to grow by 50% (3.6 million people) by 2045 and the Regional Transportation Plan Update (RTP Update) provides the foundation in which transportation projects and programs are brought to the Gulf Coast region to address transportation needs.
“The RTP allows for us to bring down federal and state funds into our 8-county region. It helps us prioritize and understand what projects should be funded, where we need to fund projects, and how to move forward.
“By planning twenty years out, it allows for us to be prepared to accommodate for future needs and have the funds to do so,” said Anita Hollmann-Matijico, regional planning manager at H-GAC.
H-GAC developed the proposed vision based on feedback heard in the first two phases of public input starting in April 2022.
These two phases of public outreach included hosting 16 public meetings, working with elected officials, conducting a digital survey, hosting an interactive mapping tool, and presenting at several special interest group meetings.
The proposed tactics that support this vision are to improve safety, achieve, and maintain a state of good repair, move people and goods reliably and efficiently, strengthen regional economic competitiveness, and conserve and protect natural and cultural resources.
“It’s important to hear from the public because this plan is really for all residents.
“We are all users of the transportation system, so it is important that everyone have the opportunity to comment on how funds are spent to improve our transportation system,” added Hollmann Matijico.
A final public meeting will be held virtually on Tuesday, March 21 at 6 p.m.
Residents can sign up online at www.h-gac.com/RTP. Spanish, Vietnamese, and Mandarin language interpreters and American-sign language interpreters will be available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.