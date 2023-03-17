The Houston-Galveston Area Council (H-GAC) has updated its regional transportation plan and seeks public feedback from residents and stakeholders to ensure that the proposed plan’s vision and strategies align with the region’s transportation needs. 

The proposed vision is a safe, resilient, equitable, and reliable multimodal transportation system that contributes to a livable region.The Regional Transportation Plan (RTP) is the region’s long-range plan prioritizing transportation projects in the eight-county Houston-Galveston metropolitan planning area. 

