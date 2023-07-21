Hey guys, can we get real for a minute? I know checking in on your health isn’t always the first thing on your long to-do list. Guys, you are strong and resilient, but those annoying aches and pains you’re ignoring could be much more than normal aging, so it’s important to see your doctor regularly. 

According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 13% of men over age 18 are in poor health and only about 28% meet physical activity guidelines. To make things worse, about one-third of men don’t even have a primary care doctor. That’s a recipe for sickness. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.