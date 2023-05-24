Two middle-aged Baytown establishments teamed up Tuesday night to put a clean new look to an ages-old institution when Stuart Career Technical High School held its commencement ceremony at Stallworth Stadium.
The stadium dates back to 1969, the school got its start in 1974 as Stuart Career Center.
Neither has ever looked better.
Stallworth Stadium, with its fresh concrete parking lots, banner-bedecked exterior, lush carpet of green inside and out, was playing host to its first Goose Creek CISD graduation ceremony since 2012.
And it’ll be the host for the rest of this week and, the foreseeable future.
“Last night was a great success bringing it back to Baytown,” said Mercedes Renteria, one of the
GCCISD Board Trustees who voted 6-0 last August to reinstitute local high school graduation celebrations after 10 years of driving to Houston or Beaumont in order to hold the ceremony indoors.
“Last night, it was awesome,” Renteria continued. “The weather was great. Seeing the kids relaxed and enjoying themselves. Watching them throw their caps up in the air, which they weren’t allowed to do last year.
“More family members participated than they would have if it had not been in Baytown. There’s still some work to do [on Stallworth Stadium improvements] but a lot of people commented to me they were glad we brought it back to Baytown.”
The school district splashed the headline “Back to Stallworth Stadium” across its informative Graduation section on its website and people attending GCCISD graduations this week are being given a QR code so they can access a graduation program on their phones.
The 76 Stuart Career Tech students who walked across the ramp in front of the elevated stage to receive handshakes from Superintendent Randal O’Brien and Principal Kelley Start were just the first of nearly 1,600 students expected to make the walk this week.
IMPACT Early College High School held its commencement ceremony after press time Wednesday night. Lee High School’s graduates get their diplomas Thursday night, followed by those from Sterling High School Friday night and Goose Creek Memorial Saturday night.
Several thousand family members and friends were on hand Tuesday night seated on each side of the stadium, but with more than five times as many graduates being saluted Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the 16,000-seat Stallworth should attract some of its biggest crowds in years this weekend.
Those attending will find updates beyond the rented stage fit for a stadium music festival, complete with 30x30-foot video screens projecting closeups to the crowd in the stands.
“They even had the concession stands open, which was good,” Renteria said. “As far as I’m concerned, the structure of Stallworth Stadium, we have 50 years of life left.”
Workers were installing new sod around the outside of the stadium just hours ahead of Tuesday’s ceremony, with patches around the edges of the parking lot still to be covered. The rebuild of the football teams’ fieldhouse has yet to begin.
But it wasn’t the money for the stadium cleanup that most interested Renteria.
Anthony Perez, the director of dual credit programs for Lee College, reported that Stuart Tech students had earned 1,684 hours of college credit. Six completed their associate degree and 20 more earned certificates of completion in career and technical education. Three completed their college core curriculum.
Stuart Tech is home to six GCCISD academies — manufacturing, advanced automotive, agricultural science, culinary arts, digital communication and information technology — and no stranger to dual credit programs.
“Together,” Perez said, “you all have saved more than $427,000 on tuition and fees.”
Four hundred, twenty-seven thousand more reasons for the families at Stallworth Stadium to cheer Tuesday night.
