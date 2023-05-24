Stuart Career Tech graduation

Stuart Career Technical High School graduates are led to their seats at Stallworth Stadium Tuesday evening by Valedictorian Ariana Avalos Medina, right.

 CARRIE PRYOR NEWMAN

Two middle-aged Baytown establishments teamed up Tuesday night to put a clean new look to an ages-old institution when Stuart Career Technical High School held its commencement ceremony at Stallworth Stadium.

The stadium dates back to 1969, the school got its start in 1974 as Stuart Career Center.

Stallworth Stadium, with its fresh concrete parking lots, banner-bedecked exterior, lush carpet of green inside and out, was playing host to its first Goose Creek CISD graduation ceremony since 2012.

