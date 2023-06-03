(ATTENTION, DISCERNING READER: This column is NEW and has never been published before. It appears today because people ask me about the following super-important subject occasionally. This is Big News!)
My heart is touched, as are my braincells. Even my esophagus has an ever-so slight tingle to it.
And for good reason.
The Gathering Of Old Toots, the tantalizing men’s luncheonette better known as GOOTs, is returning to public view and fame.
There will be a slight difference, however. Instead of meeting weekly, we’ll gather to together to ask the Lord’s blessing and eat Luby’s grub just once a month.
Big deal, huh? I know you’re excited, but please hold your applause.
It’s been close to six months since we last met. Even though GOOTs is made up mainly of tough, one-time coaches, school administrators, and newspaper giants, age has become a factor. None of us is young anymore, although I still look good enough to be a much younger pup. (Remember when 60 was old? Forget that.)
It got to be where members were at the doctor, or feeling puny, or even absent because of short stays in the hospital. Attendance got to be embarrassing. Sometime only a couple of guys showed up. Once, only a single GOOThead arrived at Luby’s for lunch.
Maybe for the sake of new people in town who are just dying to know about the GOOTs, I’ll give you a slight look at how we came to be so admired.
It got started in like April of – get this – 2000. I was doing sports columns then, and stopped to watch Coach Dick Olin’s Robert E. Lee Ganders work out before doing a spell-bounding piece on their spring football training.
There I bumped into REL trainer George Crow and Gary Herrington, the Ganders’ Hall of Fame (really) baseball coach. Even though I was a member of the press, they dared visit with me.
They were both retiring in a few weeks. They were worried about what they’d be doing with their free time – and probably how often they’d get to see me.
Then the light bulb came on in Gary’s Texas Aggie brain. “Why don’t we get together and have lunch once a week,” he suggested.
“Let’s do it,” George and I said, almost in unison.
And so it began 23 YEARS ago!
Over the ensuing years, we had a few members who came for a while and then dropped out, and a few who came now and again, but here’s a list of those who were solid, longtime members:
Besides Commander-In-Chief Gary and Vice Commander George, in no particular order, were Jepp Busch, an administrator and then school board member; Leo Hechler, coach and bus barn general; Don Treuhardt, administrator and state championship winning Ganders baseball coach; Joe Frank Robins, great Cedar Bayou/REL athlete and UH track star; Gene Smith, the highly regarded football/baseball official; Ed Denny, Ganders star and coach at Humble; Pete Sultis, former REL head football coach and later Goose Creek CISD athletic director; Henry Adair, an all-things-Barbers Hill personage; Don Price, who made Henry happy as the Barbers Hill AD and football coach (probably); and Woody Walker, championship winning basketball and golf coach at Ross S. Sterling.
Those were the topflight school officials and coaches.
The press was represented by Michael E. Finley, who I knew fairly well, Carl Theiss, and myself personally. We brought a lot to the table, but no one listened.
I must tell you that Gary said the first thing we’d do each week was to thank The Big Quarterback In The Sky. We gladly followed Gary’s orders.
So it has been for those 23 years. Wonderful, wonderful times.
Of course, we’ve sadly lost a few members along the way. They’ll be forever missed.
Now lunching Up Yonder are Joe Frank (2007), Pistol Pete (2012), Gene (2016), Henry (2017), Michael E. (2019), Don Treuhardt (2020), and Woody (2021).
It brings tears to my eyes to think about those we’ve lost and the spectacular times we had. We were great friends.
We may be rugged coaches, tough administrators, and dazzling journalists (unlike the ones you see on the major networks), but I can say for certain that we love, or loved, one another.
I can’t wait to be a part of GOOTs again, if they’ll still have me.
