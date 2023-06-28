After months of workshops, the Goose Creek CISD board has passed a budget for the next fiscal year.
The budget has a general fund with a total revenue of $249.3 million and total expenditures of $271.2 million, along with a $21.8 million deficit. Five board members voted in favor of the budget. Two board members – Tiffany Guy and Howard Sampson – were absent.
Dr. Matt Bolinger, human resources assistant superintendent, said the budget comes with a compensation package that includes a one-time bonus that is equivalent to a 2% “across the board” pay increase for all active full-time employees hired on or before June 5. That was the date the board approved the compensation plan. Bolinger said the bonus works out to be about $1,300 more for teachers.
“Of course, that may go up or down depending upon their years of experience,” Bolinger said.
Bolinger added that the bonus applies to all active full-time employees.
The second piece of the compensation plan consisted of additional equity adjustments made to the teacher hiring schedule in Years 6 through 25.
“As we were presenting in previous superintendent reports, there was a question about how our teachers fell below the median for more veteran teachers, especially around 15 years or older,” Bolinger said. “Equity adjustments were added on top of the one-time bonus to account for that.”
The Goose Creek CISD teacher’s starting salary will remain at $61,250.
For teachers hired after June 5, Bolinger said they will go onto the pay scale and, if the equity adjustments apply, they will benefit from that and a $1,000 sign-on bonus.
Brigitte Clark, the district’s chief financial officer, said the board was adopting three budgets – the general fund, the school nutrition budget and the debt service budget.
For the general fund, Clark said they will have $21.8 million in revenue over/under expenditures and $249.3 million in revenue, with $271.2 million in total expenditures. The $21.8 million deficit, something Clark and her team have discussed previously, is included, but they intend to employ the “glide method” moving forward. The “glide method” is a Texas Education Agency-modeled financial strategy to avoid a fiscal cliff when utilizing Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds. It is defined as “maximizing ESSER III funds before they expire provides the (local education agencies) a way to lessen the impact of the loss of federal stimulus funds in future years and allows programs to extend further.” Clark said this is basically saving ESSER funds in first year(s), and spending savings in later years.
Clark also said there was about a $3 million deficit in the School Nutrition Budget.
“This was a planned deficit because we are required to spend down that fund balance,” she said.
Clark said the certified values and preliminary values for the Maintenance and Operations tax rates and the Interest and Sinking tax rates are still the same. She added that while the values received showed an increase, they are still preliminary.
“And last year, they swung wildly because we had a lot of activity in the warehousing areas in Chambers County and HCAD had some significant swings because of the increases of property values we experienced last year,” Clark said. “We are leveling out now, and we are getting around to the 5% increase, which is getting more to the historical increase year-over-year for property values.”
Clark said they are not expected to receive the certified values until around Aug. 31. Chambers County’s is expected on July 25.
“Over the next couple of months, we should get those values and be able to see what our true increases are year-over-year and be able to subsequently to prepare our tax rate,” Clark said.
There is a slight drop in the estimated tax rates proposed in the budget. The M&O tax rate in 2022-2023 was $0.9567, while the I&S rate was $0.3250. This tax rate totaled $1.2817 per $100 valuation. For 2023-2024, the estimated M&O tax rate is $0.9435, while the estimated I&S tax rate is $0.3250 for a total of $1.2685 per $100 valuation. The total estimated tax rate change is $0.0132 per $100 valuation.
Clark reminded the board that the final rates have yet to be determined until certified values are received. In addition, this does not include potential legislative changes for tax compression.
“We left the M&O tax rate basically stable,” Clark said. “We brought it down to the original maximum compressed rate reduction that is put in place by TEA. We know the reduction is more than this.”
Clark added the this is the highest they could expect the tax rate to be adopted at barring any potential legislation.
Clark said the numbers would probably drop if tax compression legislation were passed.
“But at this point, we are holding stable because we do not have certified values yet,” Clark said.
Before passing the budget, the board held a public hearing. Jeff Minson, a former school board candidate, asked what would be the impact on the budget if a bond election is called.
“Depending on what is recommended and approved by the voters, it would conceivably increase the tax rate for the I&S rate,” Clark said. “And depending on what our certified values end up being, that could be a little bit more or less than the tax rate.”
Board President Richard Clem explained the process in “simpler terms.”
“Usually, in a bond election, we would ask for 8 to 10 cents, but we do not increase the tax all that much at once, if at all,” Clem said.
Clem said they asked for a dime for the 2019 $335 million bond referendum. Clark said they had originally shared with the voters that the rate would be 37-and-a-half cents.
“We’ve used a nickel of what the voters approved, and we try to keep that as low as possible,” Clark said.
The board is expected to adopt a tax rate by late September or early October once they receive the certified values.
