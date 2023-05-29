French club

From left to right:  Haydhar Abizar, Avery Greenaway, Camila Lara, Emelia Greenaway, Alanni Kraemer (President), Manuela Langlois (Sponsor), Ava Bessard, Angelique Leed, Cinthia Ruiz (Artistic Director), Adrian Molina, Alexa Ramawad (Artistic Co-Director), Karina Jewell (Historian), Daniela Barahona (Secretary).

The American Association of Teachers of French has conferred its award of Exemplary with Honors on Goose Creek Memorial High School in March of 2023. 

 This prestigious award recognizes the outstanding quality of the French program.  Goose Creek Memorial High School is one of ten in the nation to receive the award in 2023. 

French Club 3

Haydhar Abizar is holding the Goose Creek Memorial logo.
French Club 2

From left to right:  Karina Jewell (Historian), Alexa Ramawad (Artistic Co-Director, Alanni Kramer (President), Cinthia Ruiz (Artistic Director), Manuela Langlois (Teacher/Sponsor), Nell Willems (Foreign Exchange student), Lizbeth Cardenas, Renata Bravo, Haydhar Abizar, Avery Greenaway, Ava Bessard, Elisabeth Flores, Camila Lara, Ruben Fernandez, Andrea Trejo.

