Goose Creek Memorial

The Top 10 from each Goose Creek high school were honored at a recent school board meeting. 

The Goose Creek Memorial High School Top 10 are, from left, Principal Kathryn Holland, Delilah Rose Acres, Amy Chen, Ruel Hermoso Cabading, Valedictorian Harsh Agrawal, Salutatorian Arin Sood, Khoi Minh Nguyen, Alistair Mansing Manliguez, Katie Abigail Calderon, Adriana Herrera and Jazmyn Michele Koenst.

 Photo by Ivy Kramer

The Top 10 of the Class of 2023 from each high school in Goose Creek CISD were honored for their accomplishments at a special ceremony along with parents, guardians, teachers, principals and the district’s board. Superintendent Dr. Randal O’Brien was also on hand for the occasion. 

The ceremony was held at E.F. Green Junior School Monday night. 

IMPACT Early College High School

The IMPACT Early College High School Top 10 students for the Class of 2023 are, from left, Principal Laura Reyes, Debany Suzeth Gomez Sanchez, Guadalupe Carolina Arechiga De La Rosa, Allison Trejo, Sarah Elizabeth Guzman, Valedictorian Sydney Joy Cachero Dado, Salutatorian Xitlaly Ruiz, Kyla Pipo Gijan, Adriana Gabriela Curiel and Priscilla Cerino. Not pictured is Samantha Mackenzie Perez.
Robert E. Lee High School

The Robert E. Lee High School Top 10 students from the Class of 2023 are, from left, Principal James Gray, Avery Nicole Kerr, Juan Benavidez Jr., Pilar Guadalupe Tamez, Bella Madison Denny, Valedictorian Corinna Rose Levy, Salutatorian Canon Terrence Cockrell, Paulina Rios, Henry Aguilar, Dahlia Alejandra Ruiz and Aleyna Isabel Valencia.
Ross S. Sterling High School

The Ross S. Sterling High School’s Top 10 for the Class of 2023 are, from left, Principal Nathan Chaddick, Evan Wiley Butler, Bryleigh Alexis Hollomon, Brock Wesley Glasscock, Melissa Julieth Rodriguez, Salutatorian Anh Minh Nguyen, Valedictorian Cassidy Paige Rogers, Tanishua Mishalse Shalix Joseph, Andrea Lopez Perez, Emma Lauren Cooper and Soriah Rose Montemayor.
Stuart Career Tech High School

The Stuart Career Tech High School Top 10 students for the Class of 2023 are, from left, Principal Kelley Start, Kyle Evan Roche, Salutatorian Dahize Fernanda Camacho Espriella, Valedictorian Ariana Avalos Medina, Dalilah Andrea Guerra, Juan Francisco Oviedo, Hannah Michelle Adams and Trevor Blaine Sickle. Not pictured are Roselyn Olfania Lima, Fabian Isaiah Martinez and Denise Bruno.  

