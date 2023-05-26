The Top 10 from each Goose Creek high school were honored at a recent school board meeting.
The Goose Creek Memorial High School Top 10 are, from left, Principal Kathryn Holland, Delilah Rose Acres, Amy Chen, Ruel Hermoso Cabading, Valedictorian Harsh Agrawal, Salutatorian Arin Sood, Khoi Minh Nguyen, Alistair Mansing Manliguez, Katie Abigail Calderon, Adriana Herrera and Jazmyn Michele Koenst.
The IMPACT Early College High School Top 10 students for the Class of 2023 are, from left, Principal Laura Reyes, Debany Suzeth Gomez Sanchez, Guadalupe Carolina Arechiga De La Rosa, Allison Trejo, Sarah Elizabeth Guzman, Valedictorian Sydney Joy Cachero Dado, Salutatorian Xitlaly Ruiz, Kyla Pipo Gijan, Adriana Gabriela Curiel and Priscilla Cerino. Not pictured is Samantha Mackenzie Perez.
The Robert E. Lee High School Top 10 students from the Class of 2023 are, from left, Principal James Gray, Avery Nicole Kerr, Juan Benavidez Jr., Pilar Guadalupe Tamez, Bella Madison Denny, Valedictorian Corinna Rose Levy, Salutatorian Canon Terrence Cockrell, Paulina Rios, Henry Aguilar, Dahlia Alejandra Ruiz and Aleyna Isabel Valencia.
The Ross S. Sterling High School’s Top 10 for the Class of 2023 are, from left, Principal Nathan Chaddick, Evan Wiley Butler, Bryleigh Alexis Hollomon, Brock Wesley Glasscock, Melissa Julieth Rodriguez, Salutatorian Anh Minh Nguyen, Valedictorian Cassidy Paige Rogers, Tanishua Mishalse Shalix Joseph, Andrea Lopez Perez, Emma Lauren Cooper and Soriah Rose Montemayor.
The Stuart Career Tech High School Top 10 students for the Class of 2023 are, from left, Principal Kelley Start, Kyle Evan Roche, Salutatorian Dahize Fernanda Camacho Espriella, Valedictorian Ariana Avalos Medina, Dalilah Andrea Guerra, Juan Francisco Oviedo, Hannah Michelle Adams and Trevor Blaine Sickle. Not pictured are Roselyn Olfania Lima, Fabian Isaiah Martinez and Denise Bruno.
The Top 10 of the Class of 2023 from each high school in Goose Creek CISD were honored for their accomplishments at a special ceremony along with parents, guardians, teachers, principals and the district’s board. Superintendent Dr. Randal O’Brien was also on hand for the occasion.
The ceremony was held at E.F. Green Junior School Monday night.
Kathryn Holland, Goose Creek Memorial High School principal, introduced the Top 10 from her campus. The students are Valedictorian Harsh Agrawal, Salutatorian Arin Sood, Amy Chen, Ruel Cabading, Delilah Acres, Khoi Minh Nguyen, Alistair Manliguez, Katie Calderon, Adriana Herrera and Jazmyn Koenst.
Laura Reyes, principal of IMPACT Early College High School, read the names of the Top 10 for her campus. They are Valedictorian Sydney Joy Cachero Dado, Salutatorian Xitlaly Ruiz, Debany Gomez Sanchez, Guadalupe Arechiga De La Rosa, Allison Trejo, Sarah Guzman, Kyla Gijan, Adriana Curiel, Priscilla Cerino and Samantha Perez.
James Gray, Robert E. Lee High School principal, read the names of the Top 10 from his school. They are Valedictorian Corinna Levy, Salutatorian Canon Cockrell, Avery Kerr, Juan Benavidez, Jr, Pilar Tamez, Bella Denny, Paulina Rios, Henry Aguilar, Dahlia Ruiz and Aleyna Valencia.
Nathan Chaddick, principal of Ross S. Sterling High School, welcomed the Top 10 from his school to the stage. They are Valedictorian Cassidy Rogers, Salutatorian Anh Nguyen, Melissa Rodriguez, Evan Butler, Bryleigh Hollomon, Brock Glasscock, Tanishua Shalix Joseph, Andrea Perez, Emma Cooper and Soriah Montemayor.
Kelley Start, Stuart Career Tech High School’s principal, announced the Top 10 from her school. They are Valedictorian Ariana Medina, Salutatorian Dahize Camacho Espriella, Kyle Roche, Roselyn Lima, Fabian Martinez, Denise Bruno, Dalilah Guerra, Juan Oviedo, Hannah Adams and Trevor Sickle.
Stuart Career Tech held its graduation Tuesday night at Stallworth Stadium. A total of 76 students graduated from the tech high school.
IMPACT held graduation ceremonies, also at Stallworth, Wednesday night, with 90 students graduating.
REL’s graduation ceremonies were Wednesday at Stallworth Stadium. The home and visitor gates will open at 6 p.m. REL has 433 graduates.
Sterling’s graduation ceremony was held Friday at Stallworth Stadium. Sterling had 470 graduates.
GCM’s graduation event is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Stallworth Stadium. A total number of 510 graduates are expected to walk across the stage.
