During the third budget workshop, the Goose Creek CISD board heard information that adopting a budget with a $20 million deficit could be avoided if the district were to reduce hundreds of positions.
Brigitte Clark, the district’s chief financial officer, said a $20 million deficit is equivalent to some 400 position reductions based on $50,000 salary each. Board members have been adamant that they will not reduce positions.
Clark said there was some hope Texas legislators will pass bills to help prevent these type of scenarios.
Clark gave a preliminary budget summary, which had many elements presented at a budget workshop May 1. A majority of the proposals Clark presented did not have position reductions but did include some sort of raise and a one-time stipend for employees.
Clark pointed out that adopting a deficit budget could mean that the next year’s process will be “excruciatingly difficult.”
Clark said with the Texas Legislature ending its session Monday, the district is counting down the minutes and banking on House Bill 100, which is related to public school financing, to pass. If passed, it could help soften the blow. But, Clark said the bill had undergone changes as it passed from the Texas House to the Senate.
“(District 4 Texas State Sen. Brandon Creighton) added a voucher provision to it, so that basically changed the nature of the bill,” Clark said.
The Senate has advanced its version of the bill with an 18-13 vote. It will head back to the House, where negotiations with the Senate are expected to begin. But, with little time left, reaching a compromise might be a tough hill to climb. The Texas Congress is trying to stave off a special session, which Gov. Greg Abbott has hinted at calling for if he does not favor the school voucher bill.
Clark encouraged folks to contact their legislators about the bill.
Board President Richard Clem made it clear Clark was not just speaking to the board but to everyone in the room.
“The more that join us, the better chance we have of making our point,” Clem said.
Clark added that if the Formula Transition Grant extension is not approved in some form by the Texas legislature, that could end up costing the district $10 million in next year’s budget. The grants come from Texas HB3 passed in 2019 to ensure all districts receive at least a 3% increase in per-student funding.
The extension was not in the Senate’s version, Clark said. However, she said there was some talk about possibly adding a two-year extension.
“We hope it makes it into the bill,” Clark said.
Giving a preliminary general fund budget summary, Clark said there had been an overall increase of about $2.5 million since the last budget workshop due to many factors, such as increased fuel costs, inflation, the addition of a safety monitoring system, a kindergarten pilot program at George Washington Carver Elementary and Bonnie P. Hopper Primary, further refining payroll, and the addition of a principal residency position.
Clark said as they move close to the end of the year, things become more refined, and they have to adjust as they move ahead.
Using five different compensation models, Clark showed that the revenue over/under expenditures would be $16.2 million, a $2.576 million increase. This does not include compensation the board could consider. The total estimated revenue is $249.317 million.
Clark said some proposed items would not affect next year’s budget. This includes a one-time $1,100 stipend for teachers, nurses, counselors and librarians. The total number of TNCLs is 1,797. There is also a $1,100 stipend for 1,822 non-TNCL and non-central administration personnel and a one-time stipend for central administration workers, with 229 employees in this category.
Model 1, starting with the $16.2 million deficit, would lower the deficit significantly and balance the budget, but only if the district was to reduce 324 positions at $50,000 each by June 30. This model also included a one-time $1,100 stipend for TNCL and non-TNCL and non-central administration. This would bring the deficit down to $3.980 million, Clark said. She reiterated this was just for illustrative purposes only to help the board understand what was involved.
Model 2 included everything in Model 1 but without the 324 position reduction. It did include a proposed one-time $1,100 stipend for 229 central administration personnel positions at $251,900. However, Clark said they would have to look at reducing the 324 positions to balance the following year’s budget to not add to the recurring deficit.
The third model is the same as the second model, except with the addition of a couple of days for 10-11 month assignments for eligible employees. As with the previous model, 324 positions would have to be reduced for next year’s budget to be balanced.
The fourth model does not have the one-time stipend for TNCL but does include a 2% general increase in pay for TNCL and a reoccurring expenditure to shore up the 15- and 20-year service bands that are slightly below market. In addition, Model 5 excludes the central administration stipend but requires the elimination of 415 positions to balance next year’s budget and has a deficit of $21.7 million.
Clem asked if a general pay increase, or a raise, is a permanent debt to the budget unless “we come back as a board and take money away?” Clark confirmed this was true.
“A one-time stipend is just that. It is something we can renew year-to-year or add to if we so choose or come back six to 12 months from now and make it permanent,” Clem said.
Clem emphasized that if the board approved a raise, it would ding this year’s budget, next year’s budget and the year after that “until we are brave enough to roll it back.”
“If we do a one-time stipend, we are still going to get the same money, but we’re not putting that on the next board, if you will. Next year’s board can decide to renew it, add to it, or do away with it,” he said. “With the way with legislation is going right now, and the fact that we may lose $10 million next school year, I am a little leery to make it permanent at this point.”
After an executive session, Board Vice President Tiffany Guy read the board’s decision on a proposed compensation package, saying they are recommending a 2% one-time salary adjustment for everyone and an equity adjustment for veterans teachers.
The board will consider a compensation plan at its June 5 meeting and is expected to adopt a budget at the June 26 meeting.
