GCCISD logo

During the third budget workshop, the Goose Creek CISD board heard information that adopting a budget with a $20 million deficit could be avoided if the district were to reduce hundreds of positions. 

Brigitte Clark, the district’s chief financial officer, said a $20 million deficit is equivalent to some 400 position reductions based on $50,000 salary each. Board members have been adamant that they will not reduce positions. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.