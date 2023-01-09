Victoria Walker Elementary

Victoria Walker Elementary Principal Monica Juarez is pictured with (from left) Karis Johnson, Luis Baeza, Dax Pape, Natalie Blakeslee and Hillary Ton.

 Photo by Carrie Pryor-Newman

It was back-to-school time for Goose Creek CISD students after the Christmas holiday break on Thursday. Students were welcomed back for the beginning of the second semester in the New Year. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.