The Goose Creek board gave Noemi Garcia a surprise honor for her 40 years of service in the district. Garcia, who serves as the board’s administrative assistant, started at the district in 1983. Board President Richard Clem said Garcia graduated from Robert E. Lee High School and spent a decade in the service industry before being hired in the administration office for a clerical position. He described Garcia as one of the “kindest people you’ll ever meet” and said she takes care of the board and others.
“No challenge too big or small for her to conquer,” Clem said.
Garcia received a plaque honoring her last week and was given a bouquet of flowers at the meeting.
Board accepts $10K BACODA donation
The Goose Creek board accepted a $10,000 donation from the S.E. Harris County Community Coalition-Bay Area Council on Drug and Alcohol at Monday’s meeting. The money will be used for the “Resiliency Room” project at Peter E. Hyland. The funds will help create space and an environment for students and staff. They can gather in the space to build meaningful relationships and promote trauma healing, mental wellness, stress relief and overall behavioral change.
Martinez sworn in
Jessie Martinez, the new Goose Creek CISD District 7 representative, was sworn in at the Monday board meeting. Martinez had run unopposed in the May 6 election and was certified for the position by the board in March. He replaces former District 7 rep Shae Cottar, who had announced he would not seek reelection in February. Brandon Benoit, one of the school district’s attorneys, performed the swearing-in ceremony.
Officer promoted
The family and friends of Officer Miguel Hernandez gathered at Monday’s board meeting to see him be promoted to the rank of sergeant within the Goose Creek CISD Police Department. Goose Creek CISD Police Chief Davis Smith held the Bible for Hernandez as Attorney Brandon Benoit swore him in. Smith said it was an “honor and privilege” to promote Hernandez.
SHAC gives annual report
The School Health Advisory Council updated the Goose Creek board at Monday’s meeting. They plan to continue implementing the Goose Creek Wellness Policy with the support of a diverse set of stakeholders, communicate administrative guidelines, and measure objectives and reflect on progress, successes and challenges. They will also provide recommendations to enhance coordinated school health efforts and gather input from the school community and actively engage parents, staff, and community members in meaningful ways to support student success.
The SHAC members - Amanda Kennington, coordinator of health community schools and Director of Communications Kristyn Cathey – also provided some recommendations to the board. This included coordinating wellness education efforts and providing students the opportunity to practice skills to maintain and improve their well-being. They also recommended continuing to provide resources, mental health supports and develop perspectives through wellness education for staff. In addition, Kennington and Cathey recommended communicating, integrating, and providing physical activity opportunities throughout the school community during and outside of the school day for all stakeholders.
The next steps for SHAC include recruiting and recommending its members to include parents, students, and community partners. Applications for the 2023-2024 SHAC should be submitted by July 21.
