Brooks named REL principal, Babin takes over E.F. Green
Earnest Brooks is now principal of Robert E. Lee High School after heading E.F. Green Junior School since it opened in 2020. The board named Dr. Alicia Babin as the new principal of E.F. Green Junior School at Monday’s meeting.
Brooks graduated from REL and spent 13 years teaching in the district. He was also an assistant principal at Baytown Junior School and Horace Mann Junior School.
Babin was the seventh-grade assistant principal at Highlands Junior High.
LAN $6K donation accepted
The Goose Creek board accepted a $6,000 donation from Lockwood, Andrews and Newnam, Inc. at Monday’s meeting. The funds will go for sponsoring costs associated with GiantCon, including shirts and materials for presenters.
GiantCon is described as a “unique learning experience” that showcases the instructional expertise of teachers, specialists, and both local and national experts in their fields. GiantCon takes place Aug. 9 and 10 with the elementary conference being held at E.F. Green Junior School and the secondary conference being held at Goose Creek Memorial High School.
Board elects sealed proposals as delivery method for Stallworth fieldhouse, tech center
The Goose Creek board approved choosing using competitive sealed proposals as the delivery method for the Stallworth Stadium field house project and the Technology Center expansion project.
The fieldhouse project will include a facility on the stadium site with locker rooms for athletes and officials, athletic training/medical rooms for home and visiting teams, and administrative offices. This will replace the current outdated locker rooms and provide adequate facilities for officials. The estimated cost is $8.8 million, including soft costs.
For the Technology Center, a new facility will be constructed to house the operations that receive, inspect, clean, restore, and distribute mobile devices. It will be equipped with warehouse storage, receiving and distribution capabilities, and numerous workstations. The facility will be located adjacent to the district’s Technology Center.
The administration is awaiting an endorsement from the Citizens Bond Oversight Committee to use 2019 bond funds for the project and will then request approval of the evaluation recommendation to the board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.