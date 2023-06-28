Goose Creek schools

Brooks named REL principal, Babin takes over E.F. Green 

Earnest Brooks is now principal of Robert E. Lee High School after heading E.F. Green Junior School since it opened in 2020. The board named Dr. Alicia Babin as the new principal of E.F. Green Junior School at Monday’s meeting. 

