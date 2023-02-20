Dr. Sandy Conklin, Area Executive Director; Susan Jackson, Deputy Superintendent; Leah Abbate, Alamo Elementary School principal and Dr. Randal O’Brien, Superintendent, pose proudly during their February 14 principal’s meeting. Abbate was named the 2022-2023 Elementary Principal of the Year.
Susan Jackson, Deputy Superintendent; Kevin Foxworth, Area Executive Director; Earnest Brooks, E.F. Green Junior School principal and Dr. Randal O’Brien, Superintendent smile as Brooks was named the 2022-2023 Secondary Principal of the Year.
Photo by Carrie Pryor-Newman
Goose Creek CISD announced their 2022-2023 Principals of the Year during a February 14 principal’s meeting.
Leah Abbate was selected as the 2022-2023 Elementary Principal of the Year. Abbate is the principal of Alamo Elementary School. Leah has served Goose Creek CISD for 14 years as a teacher, instructional coach, assistant principal, and principal. She is currently in her third year as the principal at Alamo Elementary.
Earnest Brooks was selected as the 2022-2023 Secondary Principal of the Year. Brooks is the principal of E.F. Green Junior School. Brooks is also a product of Goose Creek CISD. After a year teaching in the St. Louis area in 1999, he returned to Baytown, where he coached and taught special education at Cedar Bayou Junior for 13 years. He served as an assistant principal for five years before accepting the position as the first principal of E.F. Green Junior School.
Abbate and Brooks will be recognized during the district’s annual Teacher of the Year and Retirement Banquet on May 18.
