Goose Creek CISD announced their 2022-2023 Principals of the Year during a February 14 principal’s meeting.

Leah Abbate was selected as the 2022-2023 Elementary Principal of the Year. Abbate is the principal of Alamo Elementary School. Leah has served Goose Creek CISD for 14 years as a teacher, instructional coach, assistant principal, and principal. She is currently in her third year as the principal at Alamo Elementary.

