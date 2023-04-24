The Goose Creek board candidates were recently asked about the quality of teachers and administrators being hired at the district.
Here is what they had to say:
While many of the district’s teachers and administrators are considered champions in their field and respected within the community, a couple of recent incidents have caused some to ask if the district is vetting to a high standard. A Travis Elementary assistant principal was accused of bringing cocaine to school. In November, a Bonnie P. Hopper Primary School teacher was arrested for allegedly abusing a special needs child while teaching in Liberty.
The Goose Creek board candidates were asked about their thoughts on ensuring quality teachers/administrators are being hired at Goose Creek CISD.
District 3
Darrell Banks, candidate
“We are in desperate need of quality teachers. I am saddened by the fact that we are losing many of our quality teachers to surrounding districts. Our first step is to improve our Teacher retention efforts. We need to find out why so many of our district’s quality educators are leaving for what they feel are better opportunities elsewhere. Our district slogan is “We Grow Giants.” I want to review our current onboarding and mentoring programs for our new teachers. Any teacher with less than three years’ experience should have an experienced and tenured mentor to help encourage and guide them in their first few years in the district. Having educators in my family, I also understand the stresses and struggles that accompany working in our public schools. I want to review our current programs that are in place to support our faculty’s mental and emotional health. The district has a responsibility to provide programs to protect the mental health of our teachers. These programs should be discreet and confidential. Teachers should feel safe to utilize these programs without fear of retaliation or targeting. Cultivating and caring for our own is how our district ensures the quality of our teachers and administrators. Growing giants should not apply to only our students, it should apply to every member of the GCCISD family.”
Jim Campisi, challenger
“We need to review and evaluate current policies to ensure they address these issues when vetting potential employees and during the onboarding process to identify any areas of concern. While it is impossible to predict the future behavior of every employee, we need to make sure this is an anomaly and not a trend. Immediate coworkers should be interviewed to determine if there were possible signs of abuse or drug use. Does policy provide an outlet for coworkers to report concerns without retaliation? We need to ensure we are competitive with teacher compensation to continue to attract the best talent available.”
District 6
Yacel Amador, challenger
“Let’s face it. Too many teachers are in the news for all the wrong reasons. There have always been a few bad apples in the barrel. Nowadays, there seems to be more cases than in the past but this could be due to greater social media and technology. School districts are under greater pressure to recruit new teachers as districts grow in student numbers and experienced teachers move on or retire. It is essential that districts aim for high standards for new recruits.
Vetting prospects before hiring, a robust review of teacher progress, and regular reviews of behavior and teaching capabilities, should be the rule.”
Tiffany Guy, incumbent
“I have full confidence that our HR department and campus administrators do everything in their power to check out new employees. Unfortunately, if there are things that are not shared with them by previous employers, they don’t have a way of knowing.”
District 7
Jessie Martinez, unopposed and certified in March
“We should require all district employees to submit to random drug testing. We should be the example we want our youth to follow.”
The early voting period will run through May 2, with Election Day following May 6.
