The Goose Creek board has approved giving all employees a one-time salary adjustment of 2%, which is about $1,300 for teachers.
The vote was unanimous.
Brigitte Clark, Goose Creek CISD’s chief financial officer, said the 2% raise was for full-time employees hired before Monday.
The compensation package, which the board approved after Clark gave a presentation during the district’s fourth budget workshop, also includes an equity adjustment to the teacher hiring schedule in Years 6 through 25 to improve comparison to the market in those years, which was done at the board’s request. That totaled about $532,000. In addition, Goose Creek teachers’ starting salary will be $62,150.
Clark said the 2% raise, which totals about $4 million, does not add to the deficit because it is one-time. However, Clark said the equity adjustment for the veteran teachers is a reoccurring expenditure because it will be permanent on their compensation.
The estimated revenues in the proposed budget, which the board will vote on adopting June 26 after a public hearing, is $249.3 million, with $2.5 million for campus allotments, $47.1 million for administrative departments, $215.8 million for payroll, with a total expenditure of $265.5 million.
The revenues over and under expenditures for the proposed budget are $16.2 million. With the 2% raise and 15-20 year teacher equity adjustment, the total revenues over and under expenditures are $20.8 million. Clark said if you divide this by $50,000, the average salary position, is about 335 positions.
“We still have plenty of reserves,” Clark said.
There would be about $23.6 million in required reserves in the proposed budget, Clark said.
Depending upon legislators to help the school districts was something Trustee Mercedes Renteria felt the district should try not to do in the future.
“We are depending upon these clowns in the legislature to do stuff every year, and they are not producing,” Renteria said.
Renteria pointed out that due to House Bill 100’s failure to pass in the just-ended 88th Texas Legislative Session, they lost Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds. The bill was related to public school financing.
“That is another letdown or take away, that we had that is causing some of this going into the red,” Renteria said. “I think that leaning on the legislature the way we do…we are reaching for the stars. And those clowns are not doing anything financially for the school district.”
Renteria said the district should base its budgets on something other than legislators going forward.
Clark said she never factors any new revenue into the budget. “It is not good practice to do that. It gives false hope,” she said.
Board President Richard Clem said given the state of where they are right now, the 2% raise was the best they could do.
“Everyone is going to get some money. We just cannot promise it forever,” Clem said.
The board will hold a public hearing on the budget’s adoption at its June 26 meeting, and then will vote to adopt it.
