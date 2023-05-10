The votes have yet to be canvassed, but the tentative winners say they are looking forward to the next four years on the Goose Creek CISD board.
Jim Campisi, 54, who ran for the District 3 seat against challenger Darrell Banks, had a total vote count of 125 to 45, according to HarrisVotes.org’s election results. All votes are unofficial until they are canvassed. The Goose Creek board is holding a special meeting May 16 to canvass the votes.
Campisi said his current occupation is in shipping and receiving, according to his filing record.
“First and foremost, I am proud of the campaign we ran. We stayed positive,” Campisi said. “And I am equally proud of Mr. Banks and his campaign. It is nice to know that when you talk nothing but positives, people hear, and people listen.”
Campisi and Banks filed to run in February, while incumbent District 3 representative, Jessica Woods, decided not to file for another term.
Speaking to constituents was something Campisi thoroughly enjoyed when campaigning.
“Probably the most rewarding thing on this campaign was getting to talk to so many people and hearing so many different views that our community has,” Campisi said. “I am truly looking forward to serving the next four years and representing those that voted for me and those that did not vote for me and those that did not vote at all.”
Now that the campaign stage is over, Campisi is looking ahead at serving on the board.
“I believe the election and the campaign were easy, but the real work begins once I am sworn in,” Campisi said.
One of the items Campisi will be facing as a board member, once the votes are canvassed and become official, is a possible million-dollar deficit for the next Goose Creek CISD budget.
“There are huge challenges ahead, but I think we can work through it and be alright,” Campisi said. “And I still stand behind no layoffs.”
In the other contested race for District 6, it appears Tiffany Guy, 46, will be serving another term on the board. Guy was challenged by Yacel Amador for the seat.
The final vote count, according to HarrisVotes.org, shows Guy with 70 votes to Amador’s 45.
“I look forward to continuing to serve GCCISD on the Board of Trustees,” Guy said. “We worked hard and accomplished a lot during my first term, and I’m excited to continue that work these next four years.”
Guy has served in education as a teacher and a counselor for the past 21 years. She is currently a Barbers Hill High School counselor.
A third candidate, Jessie Martinez, ran for the District 7 position after incumbent Shae Cottar announced he would not seek re-election. Martinez was unopposed and was certified for the position in March.
A swearing-in ceremony for the tentative winners will take place later after the votes are canvassed, possibly at the May 22 board meeting.
