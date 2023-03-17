Two art statues from the Sculpture Trail will be displayed at Goose Creek CISD and The Baytown Sun. 

With the Arts, Culture and Entertainment District just concluding the voting on the People’s Choice Award for the first-ever Baytown Sculpture Trail, a host of new sculptures are set to be displayed this Saturday. Jay Eshbach, a local community leader, has entered into an agreement with the Art League of Baytown to lease two of the sculptures for the following year. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.