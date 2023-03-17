Two art statues from the Sculpture Trail will be displayed at Goose Creek CISD and The Baytown Sun.
With the Arts, Culture and Entertainment District just concluding the voting on the People’s Choice Award for the first-ever Baytown Sculpture Trail, a host of new sculptures are set to be displayed this Saturday. Jay Eshbach, a local community leader, has entered into an agreement with the Art League of Baytown to lease two of the sculptures for the following year.
Eshbach said two of the sculptures “grabbed” his attention. One is called “Saturday Distractions 1.” Lee Leuning from Aberdeen, South Dakota created the artwork. The bronze, 200-pound sculpture features, in great detail, a young man distracted by his book.
He forgets his melting ice cream cone and his dog, which is about to take care of any drips.
“When viewing the sculpture, be sure and note his baseball glove and slingshot,” Eshbach said.
This sculpture will be displayed in the lobby of the Goose Creek CISD Administration Building, 4544 Interstate I-10 East.
“Saturday Distractions 1 will surely be the center of attention in the GCCISD main lobby,” Eshbach said.
The second sculpture is “Mayflower,” made by Susan Geissler of Youngstown, New York. “Mayflower” is being loaned to The Baytown Sun for a year. This sculpture depicts a young child in a yellow raincoat standing in the rain, trying to catch raindrops with their tongue.
“She will be brightening their lobby,” Eshbach said. “Stop by, and she will make you smile.”
