Lakewood subdivision residents were treated to the sight of golf carts decorated in Christmas lights driving through the neighborhood, spreading Christmas cheer, and collecting non-perishable food items for Hearts and Hands, a local food pantry. 

Several Lakewood neighbors adorned their golf carts with Christmas lights, inflatable decorations, and holiday wreaths and drove around collecting food for the pantry. Hearts and Hands of Baytown is a ministry of Iglesia Cristo Viene and was established in 2014 to “alleviate the physical and emotional hunger of those in need in a dignified and supportive way.” 

