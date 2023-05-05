With early voting over, the day we have all been waiting for has arrived – Election Day.
The voting hours for Election Day are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at all polling places statewide.
There are several municipal and school board races happening in the area, and this is your last chance to cast a ballot for the one candidate you feel represents you the most. All registered voters are encouraged to go vote if they have not already done so during early voting.
Goose Creek CISD
In Goose Creek CISD, there are two contested races. One is for District 3, where one of two candidates will succeed Jessica Woods, who did not file for another term. Darrell Banks and James Campisi are the two candidates vying for Woods’ seat. Banks recently served on the Citizens Advisory Board Committee, and Campisi has worked at Lee College as a staff member since 1990.
In the other contested race, for District 6, incumbent Tiffany Guy is seeking another term. Her challenger, Yacel Amador, has previously volunteered for the school district and the City of Baytown.
Jessie Raul Martinez ran for the District 7 seat, occupied by Shae Cottar, who said he would not seek re-election. Martinez was unopposed and was certified for the seat by the school board in March.
Lee College
Three candidates were up for re-election at Lee College - Chairman Gilbert Santana, Regent Gina Guillory and Regent Judy Jirrels. The only challenger, Michael E. Vancleave, withdrew his name. The incumbents were certified for another term and the election was canceled.
Chambers County races
There are also elections in Chambers County. The City of Mont Belvieu, the Barbers Hill ISD board, the Anahuac ISD board and the City of Anahuac all have elections this year.
For the City of Mont Belvieu, Joey McWilliams, who had served as the Position 5 councilman, is running unopposed to be the city’s mayor. Current Mayor Nick Dixon is retiring. This leaves McWilliams’ Position 5 open and a special election was called by the Mont Belvieu council to take place Saturday.
Three candidates have filed to run in the Saturday special election - Danny Campbell, Russell DiBenedetto and Don Price.
In the Position No. 2 race, incumbent Laurie Guidry is seeking another term. He has two challengers - Mickey Bertrand and Tommy Henry. Mike Pomykal, the Position No. 1 incumbent, is running unopposed.
At Anahuac ISD, incumbent Carlton Carrington is running unopposed for Board of Trustees Position 3, as is incumbent John Redman for Position 4. The Position No. 5 race is contested, with incumbent Melinda Trainer facing opponents Natali Vargas and Willie Lancon.
For the City of Anahuac, incumbent Kolby Chambliss faces challenger Nicole Swearingen for Alderman Position 1. Incumbent Janice Jircik is running unopposed for Alderman Position 2. In a contested race, incumbent Sean Perry is facing challenger Larry Akins for Alderman Position 3.
Clint Pipes, who holds Position 4 on the BHISD board, is running unopposed at Barbers Hill ISD. The board’s vice president, incumbent George Barrera, faces challenger Brandon Thornhill.
For polling locations in Harris County, visit https://www.harrisvotes.com/Vote-Centers/lang/en-US. For the latest on Chambers County elections, log on to www.co.chambers.tx.us/page/elections.
Voters may vote at any location within the county where they are registered.
Check live results online by clicking here.
