The Texas General Land Office released its 2023 Texas Coastal Resiliency Master Plan Monday, designating seven projects in Chambers County as Tier 1 priorities.
This plan provides a strategic path to protecting the 367 miles of Texas coastline and prioritizes projects that ensure the long-term resilience of the state’s diverse coastal ecosystems.
“Chambers County is an important part of not only the Texas economy but also the Texas ecosystem,” Chambers County Commissioner Precinct 4 Ryan Dagley said. “The fact that the GLO has identified seven projects within our borders indicates that the state recognizes that importance.”
Projects included in the plan were identified with input from a technical advisory committee and designed to mitigate issues that negatively impact the Texas coast.
While inclusion in this plan does not guarantee that projects will be funded or completed, Tier 1 projects are typically prioritized for GLO funding programs with construction costs possibly fully funded with no local match requirement.
Projects identified by the plan that impact Chambers County are:
• Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge Conservation and Restoration – an estimated project cost of $25 million
• Anahuac NWR East Unit Beneficial Use – an estimated project cost of $16 million
• East Bay Living Shorelines and Wetland Restoration – an estimated project cost of $26.9 million
• Expanding Oyster Restoration in Galveston Bay – an estimated project cost of $14 million
• Moody NWR Conservation and Restoration – an estimated project cost of $10 million
• Southeast Texas Flood Coordination Study – an estimated project cost of $900,000
• West Bay Living Shorelines at Sweetwater Preserve and Maggie’s Cove – an estimated project cost of $6.1 million
Chambers County is assisting the GLO with the Southeast Texas Flood Coordination Study by providing data gathered through the County’s Texas Water Development Board-funded Countywide Drainage Plan Study.
The Texas coast is an integrated network of built infrastructure and natural environments that should be considered in partnership to understand and achieve coastal resiliency.
Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham commented on the release of the plan, saying that protecting the 367 miles of Texas coastline is vital to the state’s economy.
“The Texas Coastal Resiliency Master Plan provides a strategic path in prioritizing projects to ensure the long-term resilience of our diverse coastal ecosystems and protecting coastal resources for future generations,” Commissioner Buckingham said. “I want to thank the hundreds of members of the Technical Advisory Committee for the expertise and leadership they contributed to this comprehensive process.”
To read more on the Texas Coastal Resiliency Master Plan, visit the GLO’s website at www.glo.texas.gov/crmp.
