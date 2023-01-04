MAYDELL WILLIAMS BRILL: “Queens in the Age of Chivalry,” “Paper-Mache: A Step-by-Step Guide to Creating More than a Dozen Adorable Projects,” “The Gates of Europe: A History of Ukraine” and “Eat What You Love: Everyday Comfort Food You Crave” from Larry and Cindy Brill
GRACE DONOVAN: “Redeeming Your Time: 7 Biblical Principles for Being Purposeful, Present, and Wildly Productive” and “The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak: Lessons on Faith from Nine Biblical Families” from Sharon Bobbitt; “101 Greatest Soups on the Planet: Every Savory Soup, Stew, Chili and Chowder You Could Ever Crave” from Marilyn Sandhop
BARBARA BIRD HIGGINBOTHAM: “Chase the Fun: 100 Days to Discover Fun Right Where You Are” from Sammy and Terri Hotchkiss
MARY ELIZABETH GARRETT HODGES: “The Sound of Letters,” “The Bus Stop” and “I Love My Teacher” (for the Children’s Collection) from Reggie and Pam Rome
JERRY RAY WITT: “The World War II Book” and “Backyard Farming: From Raising Chickens to Growing Vegies, the Beginner’s Guide to Running a Self-sustaining Farm” from Jeannette Holmes
HONORARIUM
REECE MCDANIEL, in recognition for reading 1000 Books Before Kindergarten: “Don’t Wake Up the Tiger” from Sterling Municipal Library
NORMAN (BUZ) D’OLIVE, JR.: “Paul Newman: The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man,” “The War that Made the Roman Empire: Anthony, Cleopatra, and Octavian at Actium,” “The Jeffersonians: The Visionary Presidencies of Jefferson, Madison and Monroe” and “Liberty is Sweet: The Hidden History of the American Revolution” from Andrew Gerdes
OFFIE LANE, JR.: “100 Plants to Feed the Birds: Turn Your Home Garden into a Healthy Bird Habitat” from Amy Currie and family
NINA WELCH PRESNALL: “The Excellent Wife” from Eric and Ava Holland
AUDREY (DEDE) Russell: “Angelina Ballerina” (for the Children’s Collection) from Jo Hinkle
KYLAR DeWAYNE SAMUELS: “World War II: Step into the Action and Behind Enemy Lines from Hitler’s Rise to Japan’s Surrender” from Sammy and Terri Hotchkiss and family
MAURINE SMITH: “The New Christmas Tree: 24 Dazzling Trees and Over 100 Handcrafted Projects for an Inspired Holiday” from Kay Brewer
KYLE DAVID TILTON: “Robert E. Lee: A Life” from Kay Brewer
E. G. (BERT) WARREN, SR.: “Eyewitness Travel: Germany” from Lou Ellen Wheeler, Carl Jr., Brent and Amy Currie
Donations
“Bipolar Disorder: A Guide for You and Your Loved Ones,” “Still Distracted After All These Years: Help and Support for Older Adults with ADHD,” “Calming the Bipolar Storm,” “Neuroscience of You: The Surprising Truth about How Every Brain is Different and How to Understand Yours,” “Wired for Love: A Neuroscientist’s Journey through Romance, Loss, and the Essence of the Human Connection,” “Genius Kitchen: Over 100 Easy and Delicious Recipes to Make Your Brain Sharp, Body Strong, and Taste Buds Happy” and “A Molecule Away from Madness: Tales of the Hijacked Brain” from the Pilot Club of Baytown
“Crazy Joy: Finding Happiness in a World That’s Upside Down,” “You are Stronger than You Think,” “150 Best All New House Ideas” and “Half Baked Harvest Everyday: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible. Feel Good Meals” from Judy Wheat
